Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 20

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: **8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT**

In Canada: Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Rangers very nearly surprised the Hurricanes in Game 1, looking poised to win a fourth consecutive game after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit versus the Penguins. but a late goal from Sebastian Aho tied things up after 60 minutes. In overtime, it was another defenceman who scored from long range as Ian Cole flung the puck in from the top of the circles. It was a relatively low-event game with only 54 shots on target, but the Rangers allowed the Hurricanes too much space in the third period, and that’s something they will want to clean up should they get out to another lead.

CGY leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: **10:45 PM EDT / 7:45 PM PDT**

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

It’s not easy to break an NHL goal-scoring record that was set in the 1980s, but the Flames and Oilers accomplished that with their highest-scoring game in the post-season history of the Battle of Alberta. The action got under way quickly with two goals for Calgary less than a minute in, and Mike Smith was sitting on the bench five minutes later. It looked like the Flames were on their way to a convincing win when they got the score to 6-2 before the match was half complete, but then the Oilers started a comeback. Perhaps Jacob Markstrom relaxed too much with all the offensive support after a long battle with Jake Oettinger in the first round, but he didn’t look much like a Vezina Trophy finalist while the Oilers battled back to tie the game 6-6. In the end, however, the Pacific Division’s top seed rescued itself from complete collapse, ending with a 9-6 win. Defensive adjustments will surely lead to a lower score tonight, but all the firepower from that 15-goal thriller will still be on the ice in Calgary.















