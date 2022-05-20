Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Does the fastest route to success involve tanking in 2022-23? [The Hockey Writers]
- Jake Allen’s impact goes beyond the ice as his generosity shines brightly. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Sean Farrell collected two assists in Team USA’s victory over Great Britain at the World Championships. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The Laval Rocket are getting ready for their next round opponent. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Rocket say that it doesn’t matter whether it’s Rochester or Utica. [RDS]
- Cayden Primeau picked a good time to step up. [Laval Rocket]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Chloe Primerano becomes the first female selected in WHL Bantam Draft. [Sportsnet]
- As Matthew’s biggest supporter, Brady Tkachuk is stealing the show in Calgary. [Sportsnet]
- An NHL scout’s analysis: where do the Toronto Maple Leafs go from here? [Sportsnet]
- Darryl Sutter, Andrew Brunette, and Gerard Gallant are the finalists for the Jack Adams Memorial Trophy. [TSN]
- If given the opportunity to vote, Sutter would not vote for himself. [TSN]
- What are the NHL’s best current rivalries? [ESPN]
- Another early playoff exit could have the Washington Capitals searching for a new goaltender. [The Hockey News]
- Was it worth it? Analyzing the playoff impact of players moved at the deadline. [The Athletic]
- What would life without Patrice Bergeron look like in Boston? [La Presse]
- The Elias Lindholm trade just keeps getting better for the Calgary Flames. [The Athletic]
- The Flames secret to success might involve surviving Connor McDavid. [TSN]
- The top 10 RFAs of 2021-22: part 1. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...