Friday Habs Headlines: Tanking twice?

In today’s links, whether the Habs should tank again in 2022-23, the Laval Rocket prepare for the next round of the AHL playoffs, and the Battle of Alberta got off to a riveting start.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Does the fastest route to success involve tanking in 2022-23? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jake Allen’s impact goes beyond the ice as his generosity shines brightly. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Sean Farrell collected two assists in Team USA’s victory over Great Britain at the World Championships. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The Laval Rocket are getting ready for their next round opponent. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Rocket say that it doesn’t matter whether it’s Rochester or Utica. [RDS]
  • Cayden Primeau picked a good time to step up. [Laval Rocket]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Chloe Primerano becomes the first female selected in WHL Bantam Draft. [Sportsnet]
  • As Matthew’s biggest supporter, Brady Tkachuk is stealing the show in Calgary. [Sportsnet]
  • An NHL scout’s analysis: where do the Toronto Maple Leafs go from here? [Sportsnet]
  • Darryl Sutter, Andrew Brunette, and Gerard Gallant are the finalists for the Jack Adams Memorial Trophy. [TSN]
  • If given the opportunity to vote, Sutter would not vote for himself. [TSN]
  • What are the NHL’s best current rivalries? [ESPN]
  • Another early playoff exit could have the Washington Capitals searching for a new goaltender. [The Hockey News]
  • Was it worth it? Analyzing the playoff impact of players moved at the deadline. [The Athletic]
  • What would life without Patrice Bergeron look like in Boston? [La Presse]
  • The Elias Lindholm trade just keeps getting better for the Calgary Flames. [The Athletic]
  • The Flames secret to success might involve surviving Connor McDavid. [TSN]
  • The top 10 RFAs of 2021-22: part 1. [Daily Faceoff]

