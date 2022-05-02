Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 2, 2022

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Round 1 Game 1: Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South
In the Bruins region: NESN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the league this year, and the Bruins know how to handle themselves in the playoffs. This should be an interesting series of adjustments from game to game, with good depth on both sides that can turn the tables.
Round 1 Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs
How to watch
Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN2
In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
Auston Matthews and Mitch Merner were held in check by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round last year. Are they better prepared for the post-season this time around?
Round 1 Game 1: St. Louis Blues @ Minnesota Wild
How to watch
Start time: 9:30 PM EDT / 6:30 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin
In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Minnesota Wild became one of the most exciting teams in the league this season. But the Blues scored even more goals, so on paper this could be one of the most entertaining first-round matchups on the schedule.
Round 1 Game 1: Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers
How to watch
Start time: 10:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN2
In the Kings region: Bally Sports West
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Edmonton Oilers have been a much better team under Jay Woodcroft, and their goaltenders have played well down the stretch. Those two elements will be key for Edmonton as they try to get an early lead in this series.
Loading comments...