Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 2, 2022

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Round 1 Game 1: Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the league this year, and the Bruins know how to handle themselves in the playoffs. This should be an interesting series of adjustments from game to game, with good depth on both sides that can turn the tables.

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Auston Matthews and Mitch Merner were held in check by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round last year. Are they better prepared for the post-season this time around?

How to watch

Start time: 9:30 PM EDT / 6:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Minnesota Wild became one of the most exciting teams in the league this season. But the Blues scored even more goals, so on paper this could be one of the most entertaining first-round matchups on the schedule.

How to watch

Start time: 10:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Kings region: Bally Sports West

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Edmonton Oilers have been a much better team under Jay Woodcroft, and their goaltenders have played well down the stretch. Those two elements will be key for Edmonton as they try to get an early lead in this series.