Monday Habs Headlines: Saying goodbye to Guy Lafleur

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Fans line up to pay respects to Guy Lafleur who will lie in state at the Bell Centre Sunday and Monday. [Montreal Gazette]
- During his tenure as owner of the Canadiens, quite a few legends have passed so Geoff Molson will have a heavy-hearted sense of deja vu as he attends Guy’s funeral. [NHL]
It's been an emotional time.
- Alexander Romanov deserved to win the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy this season. [The Hockey Writers]
- While Shea Weber may never play hockey — or speak to the media — again, Jonathan Drouin, Paul Byron and Jake Allen look forward to returning. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kent Hughes has some big decisions to make during the offseason and Carey Prices’s knee, Weber’s contract and Jeff Petry’s family life will all come into play. [Regina Leader-Post]
- Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will be two key pieces to the future success of the Canadiens’ franchise. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Studying up on the playoff version of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sheldon Keefe is preparing the Toronto Maple Leafs for a “borderline violent series”. [Sportsnet]
- Auston Matthews is up for the challenge saying, “it’s not supposed to be easy”. [TSN]
- What else can we expect from Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs? [Sportsnet]
- For a second straight season, Connor McDavid wins the Art Ross Trophy while Matthews scooped up the Rocket Richard. [TSN]
