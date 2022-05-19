Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 19

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

TBL leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Despite scoring first, the Panthers lost another Game 1 of a series as the Lightning connected three times on the power play to earn a 4-1 win. Discipline will obviously be the top priority in Game 2 to limit the space for all of Tampa Bay’s stars. The Lightning have already stolen home-ice advantage from the Presidents’ Trophy winner, and can really get a leg up on Round 3 with a fourth consecutive playoff victory.

COL leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Blues fought valiantly in Game 1, getting a late tying goal from Jordan Kyrou to get to overtime, but they didn’t even get a chance to test Darcy Kuemper in extra time. Colorado had all the shots in sudden death, and their 13th at 8:02 solved Jordan Binnington to keep the team perfect through five games played. The Blues can still make it a positive trip to Denver with a win tonight, and an effort similar to Tuesday’s could bring the result they’re looking for.















