Thursday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau impresses during first round of playoffs

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jared Book joins The Montreal Forum Show to discuss Cayden Primeau’s impressive play in the Rocket’s Game 5 victory and how Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is close to a breakthrough. [TSN 690]
- Dividing teams who could be interested in Jeff Petry into four categories and what they can offer in return. [The Athletic]
- Joel Armia collected an assist in Finland’s shootout loss to Sweden at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday. [Canadiens]
- Former Hab Otto Leskinen signed a new two-year deal with Frolonda, Sweden. [RDS]
- The Laval Rocket are heading to the second round of the playoffs!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are starting to understand that they’re part of something special as the first Battle of Alberta in 31 years begins. [Sportsnet]
- The “magic elixir” that got the New York Rangers to the 1951 playoffs. [The Hockey News]
- When 2022’s free agency starts, teams will be working with new salary thresholds for offer-sheet compensation [Sportsnet]
- Florida Panthers Ben Chiarot has been fined $5,000 for head-butting Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ross Colton during Game 1 on Tuesday night. [National Post]
- Gary Bettman, who turns 70 on June 2, doesn’t anticipate stepping away from the position he’s held for the past three decades any time soon. [Sportsnet]
- Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner released a statement after being a victim of a carjacking.
