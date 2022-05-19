 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau impresses during first round of playoffs

In today’s links, Primeau hits his stride during playoffs, where will Petry end up and what can the Habs get for him, Armia picks up another point at the Worlds, the new Battle of Alberta begins, and more.

Syracuse Crunch v Laval Rocket - Game Three Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jared Book joins The Montreal Forum Show to discuss Cayden Primeau’s impressive play in the Rocket’s Game 5 victory and how Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is close to a breakthrough. [TSN 690]
  • Dividing teams who could be interested in Jeff Petry into four categories and what they can offer in return. [The Athletic]
  • Joel Armia collected an assist in Finland’s shootout loss to Sweden at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday. [Canadiens]
  • Former Hab Otto Leskinen signed a new two-year deal with Frolonda, Sweden. [RDS]
  • The Laval Rocket are heading to the second round of the playoffs!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are starting to understand that they’re part of something special as the first Battle of Alberta in 31 years begins. [Sportsnet]
  • The “magic elixir” that got the New York Rangers to the 1951 playoffs. [The Hockey News]
  • When 2022’s free agency starts, teams will be working with new salary thresholds for offer-sheet compensation [Sportsnet]
  • Florida Panthers Ben Chiarot has been fined $5,000 for head-butting Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ross Colton during Game 1 on Tuesday night. [National Post]
  • Gary Bettman, who turns 70 on June 2, doesn’t anticipate stepping away from the position he’s held for the past three decades any time soon. [Sportsnet]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner released a statement after being a victim of a carjacking.

