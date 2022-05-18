 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Complementing Shane Wright through free agency?

In today’s links, exploring how the Habs can bolster their roster via free agency to insulate their putative new draft addition, fallout from Toronto, and the Battle of Alberta reignites.

By Nathan Ni
Kingston Frontenacs v Peterborough Petes Photo by Ken Andersen/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • What free agents could the Habs target to complement Shane Wright? [A Winning Habit]
  • Four predictions for the Habs’ off-season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hands out ~$570,000 to 41 organizations encouraging more physical activity in young people. [Montreal Canadiens]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs lose in the first round again... and other off-season questions from around the league. [32 Thoughts]
  • How can the Florida Panthers build on their playoff success? [The Athletic]
  • Evgeni Malkin is hoping that he stays in Pittsburgh, but also understands that it’s not a certainty. [Sportsnet]
  • Sidney Crosby, on the other hand, hopes to play another three years at minimum. [TSN]
  • The Los Angeles Kings hope that their strong first round showing bodes well for the future. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Previewing the Battle of Alberta, reignited for the first time since 1991. [TSN (Video) | Sportsnet | TSN]
  • The Winnipeg Jets are interviewing Barry Trotz for their head coach vacancy. [Sportsnet]
  • The Arizona Coyotes’ agreement with ASU to use their rink includes ‘good behaviour’ clauses for the team and its owner. [The Athletic]
  • Patrick Roy has been named QMJHL General Manager of the Year for the third time. [Radio-Canada]

