Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- What free agents could the Habs target to complement Shane Wright? [A Winning Habit]
- Four predictions for the Habs’ off-season. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hands out ~$570,000 to 41 organizations encouraging more physical activity in young people. [Montreal Canadiens]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs lose in the first round again... and other off-season questions from around the league. [32 Thoughts]
- How can the Florida Panthers build on their playoff success? [The Athletic]
- Evgeni Malkin is hoping that he stays in Pittsburgh, but also understands that it’s not a certainty. [Sportsnet]
- Sidney Crosby, on the other hand, hopes to play another three years at minimum. [TSN]
- The Los Angeles Kings hope that their strong first round showing bodes well for the future. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Previewing the Battle of Alberta, reignited for the first time since 1991. [TSN (Video) | Sportsnet | TSN]
- The Winnipeg Jets are interviewing Barry Trotz for their head coach vacancy. [Sportsnet]
- The Arizona Coyotes’ agreement with ASU to use their rink includes ‘good behaviour’ clauses for the team and its owner. [The Athletic]
- Patrick Roy has been named QMJHL General Manager of the Year for the third time. [Radio-Canada]
