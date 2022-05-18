Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 18

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East/Ontario/West (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Hurricanes have yet to play a game in the post-season when the home crowd wasn’t the one celebrating at the end, and they’re going to want to keep that streak intact. The Rangers ended their opening round by rattling off three straight wins after trailing three games to one versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, also having to come from behind in the three elimination games played. Of all the clubs that survived the opening round, the Rangers can claim to be the most resilient of all, and could just be the ones to steal the opening game at PNC Arena.

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Two Canadian teams advanced from the first round, and one of them is going to be in the final four when the dust settles following the Battle of Alberta. Like the two teams playing the earlier game, the Oilers and Flames both saw their first series go seven games. Edmonton needed to win the final two versus the Los Angeles Kings to set up this matchup, while the Flames had to contend with a budding superstar standing in front of the Dallas Stars’ net, finally punching their ticket to Round 2 on their 63rd shot of the game. It will be that relentless approach from the entire Flames lineup versus playoff leading scorer Connor McDavid in this best-of-seven series that could feature the most animosity of the entire post-season.























