Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 17

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT





Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Panthers dealt with an early scare, flirting with the Presidents’ Trophy curse as they fell behind 2-1 in their series with the Washington Capitals, but they rattled off three straight wins (two of them coming in overtime) to get through without facing elimination. Carter Verhaeghe had both of the goals scored in extra time, and enters the Division Final two points back of the league lead in playoff points. Now going up against the team that left him unqualified in the fall of 2020, he’s going to try to prove to the Lightning that that was a bad decision.

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

Like the Panthers, the Blues also overcame a 2-1 deficit to win in six games, but they were the lower seed in their series, pulling off a bit of a slight upset in the Central Division two-versus-three series. The Avalanche have been resting up waiting to get this series going, dispatching the Nashville Predators over a week ago in a sweep. The Predators found it impossible to slow down Colorado’s offence, and the Blues will be in for a tough test as well.





















































