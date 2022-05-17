 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Price named one of the Masterton Finalists

Carey Price among Masterton finalists, Anderson at the Worlds, previewing the second round, what lies ahead for Toronto and Pittsburgh, hirings, firings, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price is among the finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens | Sportsnet]
  • Despite murmurs about Patrice Bergeron and the Canadiens, it sounds like it’s Boston or retirement for the Bruins captain. [Montreal Gazette | NHL]
  • Josh Anderson has been finding success at the World Championship. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens]
  • Tickets for the draft are not yet on sale, but you can sign up to be notified when they are! [Twitter]
  • The players Montreal sold at the deadline are all heading to the second round. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Habs first overall picks by the numbers. [Canadiens]
  • Luguentz Dort has been cheering on the Laval Rocket. [Canadiens]

