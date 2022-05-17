Tuesday Habs Headlines: Price named one of the Masterton Finalists

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price is among the finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens | Sportsnet]
- Despite murmurs about Patrice Bergeron and the Canadiens, it sounds like it’s Boston or retirement for the Bruins captain. [Montreal Gazette | NHL]
- Josh Anderson has been finding success at the World Championship. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens]
- Tickets for the draft are not yet on sale, but you can sign up to be notified when they are! [Twitter]
Attention #GoHabsGo fans! Draft tickets are not on sale yet, but since I receive 1,967 DMs per day asking when they'll be available, you'll be interested in this:— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 16, 2022
Sign up at the link below to be the first to know when tickets for the Draft go on sale:https://t.co/U9yr54jIZ8
- The players Montreal sold at the deadline are all heading to the second round. [Montreal Gazette]
- Habs first overall picks by the numbers. [Canadiens]
- Luguentz Dort has been cheering on the Laval Rocket. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Where and when to watch round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [CBC | NHL | NBC Sports]
- Previewing the second round. [NHL | Sportsnet (32 Thoughts) | Sportsnet | NHL]
- The Battle of Alberta has been commenced with a wager between the mayors of Edmonton and Calgary. [TSN]
- Connor McDavid was, unsurprisingly, the main reason the Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round. [TSN | NHL]
- Johnny Gaudreau may not have carried his team like McDavid has, but when it mattered the most, he was there. [Sportsnet]
- Previewing the Battle of Alberta [Sportsnet | NHL]
- Previewing the Sunshine State Showdown. [Sportsnet | NHL | The Athletic]
- Previewing the Hurricanes/Rangers series. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Previewing the Avalanche/Blues series. [Sportsnet]
- Some lessons we learned from round one. [ESPN]
- Alberta, and Red Deer in particular, are about to be split. [CBC]
- Do the Florida Panthers have what it takes? [The Athletic]
- Mitch Marner’s car was carjacked last night. [Sportsnet | Toronto Sun]
- The Vegas Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer. [Yahoo Sports | NHL | The Athletic]
- Bryan Poyle has undergone knee surgery. [TSN]
- The New York Islanders have named Lane Lambert their head coach. [TSN | NHL]
- What’s next for Pittsburgh? [NBC Sports]
- Do the Leafs blow it all up? And other questions ahead of Toronto’s off season. [Sportsnet | The Athletic | The Athletic]
