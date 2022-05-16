Monday Habs Headlines: On to Round 2

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Josh Anderson had the game-winning goal in Canada’s 6-1 win over Italy on Sunday. [Canadiens.com]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Patrice Bergeron may decide to retire, which will have a major impact on how the Boston Bruins approach the off-season. [Sportsnet]
- Slumps happen for many athletes, but the spiral of negativity associated with them can be eased when a person believes they can work on their skills to get out of them. [Spruce Grove Examiner]
- The New York Rangers won Sunday’s first Game 7 in overtime on a goal from Artemiy Panarin. [Blueshirt Banter]
- The Calgary Flames scored on their 63rd shot of the night to knock off the Dallas Stars and set up the Battle of Alberta. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
- Jake Oettinger didn’t win his series, but he put in one of the top performances from a goaltender in NHL playoff history:
Despite the Game 7 loss, Jake Oettinger completed one of the greatest series in history by a goaltender#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/0FQ3DGDIKs— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 16, 2022
- The second-round schedule has been released, with games beginning on Tuesday. [NHL.com]
