Monday Habs Headlines: On to Round 2

In today’s links, Josh Anderson adds to his World Championship tally, thrilling ends to Sunday’s Game 7s, and the Bruins wait on Patrice Bergeron’s decision.

By Justin Blades
NHL: MAY 15 Playoffs Round 1 Game 7 - Stars at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Josh Anderson had the game-winning goal in Canada’s 6-1 win over Italy on Sunday. [Canadiens.com]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Patrice Bergeron may decide to retire, which will have a major impact on how the Boston Bruins approach the off-season. [Sportsnet]
  • Slumps happen for many athletes, but the spiral of negativity associated with them can be eased when a person believes they can work on their skills to get out of them. [Spruce Grove Examiner]
  • The New York Rangers won Sunday’s first Game 7 in overtime on a goal from Artemiy Panarin. [Blueshirt Banter]
  • The Calgary Flames scored on their 63rd shot of the night to knock off the Dallas Stars and set up the Battle of Alberta. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
  • Jake Oettinger didn’t win his series, but he put in one of the top performances from a goaltender in NHL playoff history:
  • The second-round schedule has been released, with games beginning on Tuesday. [NHL.com]

