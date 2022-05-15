Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 15

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 3-3

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific/360 (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Penguins got out to a 3-1 series lead, then lost Sidney Crosby to a concussion in Game 5, proceeding to lose that match, and Game 6 as well. Now that it’s a one-game showdown, Crosby is able to return today, and the Penguins will also get Tristan Jarry back for the first time since April 14. Louis Domingue had done decently well in his games in this series, but has lost the last two, and Pittsburgh wants its regular-season starter for the most critical game of the season.

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Calgary couldn't shut down the Stars' offence for a third consecutive game and take the series on the road, but they have another chance to move on tonight. Now they know if they get the win they'll be entering into a best-of-seven Battle of Alberta since the Edmonton Oilers got past the Los Angeles Kings last night. They won't want to finish the season as the second-best team in the province, so that should be a little extra motivation to put in their best performance.
























































