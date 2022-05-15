Sunday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield navigates the highs and lows of pro hockey

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Cole Caufield talks about everything he’s learned so far in his NHL journey. [YouTube]
- In the past, the Habs have made drafting errors in judgment but with the first-pick ticket in hand, there’s no room for error this time around. [Journal de Montreal]
- Five times the Canadiens bounced back from a horrible season to make the playoffs the following season. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Women hockey players from St.Pierre-Miquelon headed to St. John’s, NL for a good time and to participate in a tournament for all ages (13 to 70) and skill levels. [CBC]
- Remembering five of the Edmonton Oilers’ best Game 7s. [The Hockey Writers]
- Nikita Zadorov was called for a hearing by the NHL for his hit on Luke Glendening but Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter stands behind it being a “hockey play”. [TSN]
- You be the judge.
Nikita Zadorov avoids discipline for his hit on Luke Glendening in Game 6.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2022
Thoughts on the decision? pic.twitter.com/MsBa6UoEAa
- Kent Johnson is on a roll.
