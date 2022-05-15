 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield navigates the highs and lows of pro hockey

In today’s links, what Caufield has learned in his short time with the pros, times when the Habs bounced back from a bad season, no discipline for Zadorov, a women’s hockey tournament in St. John’s brings all ages together, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Cole Caufield talks about everything he’s learned so far in his NHL journey. [YouTube]
  • In the past, the Habs have made drafting errors in judgment but with the first-pick ticket in hand, there’s no room for error this time around. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Five times the Canadiens bounced back from a horrible season to make the playoffs the following season. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Women hockey players from St.Pierre-Miquelon headed to St. John’s, NL for a good time and to participate in a tournament for all ages (13 to 70) and skill levels. [CBC]
  • Remembering five of the Edmonton Oilers’ best Game 7s. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Nikita Zadorov was called for a hearing by the NHL for his hit on Luke Glendening but Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter stands behind it being a “hockey play”. [TSN]
  • You be the judge.
  • Kent Johnson is on a roll.

