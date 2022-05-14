Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 14

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 3-3

How to watch

Start time: 4:30 PM EDT / 1:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East/West/Pacific/360 (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The home team has won every game in this series through six games, and if that holds it will be the Carolina Hurricanes moving on to Round 2. The winning team has scored five goals in five of the games, but will we see that in a game as critical as this one?

Series tied 3-3

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The teams have alternated wins so far, with the Lightning being the last to get a victory while facing elimination on home ice — in overtime no less. This should be Toronto’s turn, but people have been saying that for two decades now. The atmosphere of this game should be interesting in front of a crowd that already saw its team miss one chance to end a long drought.

Series tied 3-3

How to watch

Start time: 10:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Oilers avoided the heightened drama of overtime in their Game 6 when Tyson Barrie scored with five minutes to go in regulation. They added an empty-netter and then got set to head home for their showdown with the Kings. Fans in Edmonton haven’t been quite as starved for post-season success as those in Toronto, as the Oilers got to the second round in 2016-17, but there has been plenty of frustration during the Connor McDavid era that would be extended if they can’t get the win tonight.













































