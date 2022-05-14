 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau thriving after Jake Allen’s advice

In today’s links, Primeau thriving after Allen’s advice, Hoffman throws a gala to raise hospital funds, Armia and Anderson tally points in the first game of the World Championships, Boudreau is back, and more.

AHL: MAY 12 Playoffs Round 2 Game 3 - Syracuse Crunch at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • While dealing with a few struggles when in Montreal last season, Cayden Primeau was given some advice from Jake Allen and now he’s thriving with the Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Mike Hoffman will be throwing a gala with all proceeds supporting the Joint Hospital MRI Fund to purchase state-of-the-art machines. [NHL]
  • The Canadiens added to their front office on Friday after hiring Christopher Boucher (aka EOTP alumn) as director of hockey analytics. [EOTP]
  • With 14 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft, Kent Hughes has the assets needed to trade up if interested. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Shane Wright believes he should be the first pick overall but will the Canadiens share that opinion come draft day? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Joel Armia and Josh Anderson are already making their mark with their respective World Championship teams.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Vancouver Canucks will be bringing back Bruce Boudreau for the 2022-23 NHL season. [The Hockey News]
  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis, who recently signed the largest contract in professional women’s hockey, talks about her new contract and the future of women’s hockey. [Toronto Star]
  • Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Roman Josi are the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. [TSN]
  • Ten thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series as they head into Game 7. [Sportsnet]

