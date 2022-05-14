Saturday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau thriving after Jake Allen’s advice

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- While dealing with a few struggles when in Montreal last season, Cayden Primeau was given some advice from Jake Allen and now he’s thriving with the Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]
- Mike Hoffman will be throwing a gala with all proceeds supporting the Joint Hospital MRI Fund to purchase state-of-the-art machines. [NHL]
- The Canadiens added to their front office on Friday after hiring Christopher Boucher (aka EOTP alumn) as director of hockey analytics. [EOTP]
- With 14 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft, Kent Hughes has the assets needed to trade up if interested. [The Hockey Writers]
- Shane Wright believes he should be the first pick overall but will the Canadiens share that opinion come draft day? [Journal de Montreal]
- Joel Armia and Josh Anderson are already making their mark with their respective World Championship teams.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Vancouver Canucks will be bringing back Bruce Boudreau for the 2022-23 NHL season. [The Hockey News]
- Mikyla Grant-Mentis, who recently signed the largest contract in professional women’s hockey, talks about her new contract and the future of women’s hockey. [Toronto Star]
- Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Roman Josi are the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. [TSN]
- Ten thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series as they head into Game 7. [Sportsnet]
