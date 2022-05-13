Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 13

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

PIT leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Rangers were able to stave off elimination at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, but now they have to get a win at PPG Paints Arena, which they haven’t been able to do so far in the series. Having already lost one chance to close it out, the Penguins won’t want to squander a second on home ice, but they will be doing it without Sidney Crosby, who has unfortunately sustained another concussion after missing a significant period of his career with such an injury.

FLA leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

It turns out that all Florida needed to kick themselves into gear was a deep hole to climb out of, as they had been famous for in the regular season. The Capitals led 3-0 after 26 minutes of play, but the Panthers rallied to push them to the edge of the cliff with five unanswered goals, two of them from Carter Verhaeghe. Florida can send their opponent tumbling over the edge with another outburst tonight, but don’t expect the Caps to go quietly.

CGY leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 9:50 PM EDT / 6:50 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Flames seem to have this series figured out. They know they're not going to put many pucks behind Jake Oettinger, but as long as they hold the Stars to one goal or less, as they have in the past two wins, they have the talent to find just enough offence of their own. Their opponent in the next round won't be nearly so stingy, so this series is a good test to find their best playoff form, and tonight will be the final exam.
























































