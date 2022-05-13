Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Josh Anderson will wear an A for Team Canada at the World Championship. Thomas Chabot has been named captain [TSN]
- Anderson will don the lettered sweater today as Canada takes on Germany to kick things off. [TSN]
- Shane Wright is “definitely super happy” with how the NHL Draft Lottery played out. [TSN]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Philadelphia Flyers will be picking fifth in the NHL Draft. Past history gives fans little reason to be excited about that. [The Hockey Writers]
- Joël Bouchard, Daniel Jacob, and Max Talbot were fired by the San Diego Gulls at the end of the AHL season. [San Diego Gulls]
- Igor Shesterkin, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid are this year’s Hart Trophy finalists. [NHL.com]
- Serving as an assistant coach at the World Under-18 Championship, Kori Cheverie has her sights set on becoming the first female coach in the NHL. [CTV]
- Hayley Wickenheiser is one of the latest inductee to the Canada Sports Hall of Fame. [CBC]
Loading comments...