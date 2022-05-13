 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: A is for Anderson

In today’s links, Josh Anderson is part of Team Canada’s leadership group at the World Championship, Shane Wright would be chuffed to wear the CH, the Hart nominees are in, and Hayley Wickenheiser received another honour.

By Justin Blades
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Josh Anderson will wear an A for Team Canada at the World Championship. Thomas Chabot has been named captain [TSN]
  • Anderson will don the lettered sweater today as Canada takes on Germany to kick things off. [TSN]
  • Shane Wright is “definitely super happy” with how the NHL Draft Lottery played out. [TSN]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Philadelphia Flyers will be picking fifth in the NHL Draft. Past history gives fans little reason to be excited about that. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Joël Bouchard, Daniel Jacob, and Max Talbot were fired by the San Diego Gulls at the end of the AHL season. [San Diego Gulls]
  • Igor Shesterkin, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid are this year’s Hart Trophy finalists. [NHL.com]
  • Serving as an assistant coach at the World Under-18 Championship, Kori Cheverie has her sights set on becoming the first female coach in the NHL. [CTV]
  • Hayley Wickenheiser is one of the latest inductee to the Canada Sports Hall of Fame. [CBC]

