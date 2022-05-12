Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 12

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR lead 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In this very patterned section of the bracket that gets played on the even days of the calendar, every Game 5 started with the series tied at two wins apiece, and ended with the same team that won Game 1 holding a 3-2 edge. Carolina even won by the same score, another 5-1 win in front of their home crowd to keep another streak intact: only home wins in this series. Antti Raanta did what was required of him on the defensive side, and the Carolina power play took the game out of reach for their opponent. But the Hurricanes have had trouble finding the net in Boston, and the Bruins will look to take advantage of that.

TOR leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In this series, the repeating pattern meant it was the Maple Leafs coming out on top, despite trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. The much-maligned William Nylander had points on the Leafs’ first three goals to help lead the comeback effort. Is this the night he and his teammates end a long curse of losing in the first round, or will they have to go home to a nervous crowd for another Game 7 on Saturday night?

STL leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Kirill Kaprizov laid down a pair of goals to extend his post-seson lead to seven, but Vladimir Tarasenko took the pot with three of a kind in the third period to break a 2-2 tie in both the game and the series. The hottest team going into the post-season, ending with an 8-1-1 record, the Wild were hoping things would go their way versus their division rival, but they could be shaking hands in enemy territory if their star forward doesn’t get some scoring help.

LAK leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The age-old tactic of uniting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line paid of for the Oilers’ new coach as the team overcame a two-goal deficit in the final half of the third period, but the pair was forced to play defence on its first shift in overtime, and could only watch as Adrian Kempe scored the winner with the power move that Montreal Canadiens fans witnessed on a few occasions this season. Now one loss away from another disappointig first-round exit, what can the Oilers conjure up to stave off elimination for another day?













































