Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Five significant trades made during the NHL Draft that involved established Habs players. [Journal de Montreal]
- Twitter chimes in on Gary Bettman’s interesting reaction to the Canadiens winning the NHL Draft lottery. [Yahoo Sports]
- Planning on checking out the Laval Rocket play a little playoff hockey at home? You could be part of their new playoff tradition. [NHL]
- Kent Hughes publicly stated that his son Jack Hughes will not be drafted first overall... and Jack fought back. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens have the option to not go with Shane Wright as their first draft pick, but not picking the centre would be the wrong decision. [The Hockey Writers]
- But there are other potential targets to consider. [Sportsnet]
- Joel Armia starts the offseason with his newest family member.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game after head-butting L.A. Kings Phillip Danault during Game 5. [NHL]
- Playoff records that could be broken and history that could be made soon. [Yahoo Sports]
- A part-slap-in-the-face-part-pat-on-the-back speech by Jason Spezza during the second intermission of Game 5 is what caused the Toronto Maple Leafs to come away with the win. [Sportsnet]
- You can thank the New York Islanders for hockey’s wackiest playoff tradition — the playoff beard. [ESPN]
