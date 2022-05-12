 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Notable trades made during previous NHL Drafts

In today’s links, Habs trades made during the NHL Draft, Bettman’s reaction to Montreal getting first pick, the Rocket start a playoff tradition, first-pick options, the origin of the playoff beard, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: APR 24 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Five significant trades made during the NHL Draft that involved established Habs players. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Twitter chimes in on Gary Bettman’s interesting reaction to the Canadiens winning the NHL Draft lottery. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Planning on checking out the Laval Rocket play a little playoff hockey at home? You could be part of their new playoff tradition. [NHL]
  • Kent Hughes publicly stated that his son Jack Hughes will not be drafted first overall... and Jack fought back. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens have the option to not go with Shane Wright as their first draft pick, but not picking the centre would be the wrong decision. [The Hockey Writers]
  • But there are other potential targets to consider. [Sportsnet]
  • Joel Armia starts the offseason with his newest family member.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game after head-butting L.A. Kings Phillip Danault during Game 5. [NHL]
  • Playoff records that could be broken and history that could be made soon. [Yahoo Sports]
  • A part-slap-in-the-face-part-pat-on-the-back speech by Jason Spezza during the second intermission of Game 5 is what caused the Toronto Maple Leafs to come away with the win. [Sportsnet]
  • You can thank the New York Islanders for hockey’s wackiest playoff tradition — the playoff beard. [ESPN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...