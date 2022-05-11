Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 11

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

PIT leads 3-1

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

He may be the presumptive Vezina Trophy-winner, but Igor Shesterkin is discovering that the playoffs are a different animal from the regular season. Already pulled once in the series after allowing four goals in the first period in Game 3, he watched the third period of Game 4 from the bench with the Penguins solving him six times in 40 minutes of play. Gerard Gallant has gone to the well one more time tonight, but there will be no more chances after this game if the Rangers can’t contain the Penguins’ firepower.

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

It took a late tying goal from Sam Reinhart and an overtime winner from Carter Verhaeghe, but the Panthers got the win they needed to even up their Eastern Conference Quarter-final. The series has seen a couple of closely contested games, which is quite rare in this odd opening round, and despite the top offensive team from the regular season returning to home ice, tonight’s will probably be no different.

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Flames turned to brute force in Game 4 as they were facing the prospect of falling behind 3-1 to a wild-card team. They blasted 54 shots at Jake Oettinger, and created a few holes in the brick wall for a 4-1 win. Oettinger still finished the night with a .942 save percentage. Either he or Jacob Markstrom, the two starting goalies averaging less than a goal against per 20 shots faced, will be the difference at the end of what is now a best-of-three series.























































