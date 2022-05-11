 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: First dibs on Mr. Wright?

In today’s links, the Canadiens hold the first overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but will they use it on Shane Wright? Also, Patrick Marleau announces his retirement and early takeaways from the postseason.

By Nathan Ni
2022 NHL Draft Lottery Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens have won the 2022 NHL Entry Draft lottery and own the first overall selection. [Sportsnet]
  • The pick is a balm on a difficult season, says Kent Hughes. [RDS]
  • Craig Button has the Habs taking Shane Wright to start the draft. [TSN]
  • So does Sam Cosentino. [Sportsnet]
  • Bob McKenzie sees Wright at #1, but notes a tightening race at the top. [TSN]
  • Corey Pronman has Wright and Juraj Slafkovsky in a tier above the rest. [The Athletic]
  • The Canadiens are set to tread water next year, and that’s perfectly fine. [The Athletic]
  • Quebec’s National Assembly paid tribute to Guy Lafleur. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • How did Wright get to the top of almost everyone’s prospect rankings? [Sportsnet]
  • Patrick Marleau announced his retirement on Tuesday. [The Players Tribune]
  • Is Marleau a Hall of Famer? [The Hockey News]
  • Takeaways from the first 32 Stanley Cup playoff games — and what comes next. [ESPN]
  • Darcy Kuemper’s injury has people asking again why goalies accept the risk of cat eye cages. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Why T.J. Oshie’s hit on Sam Bennett went unpenalized on and off the ice. [Daily Faceoff]

More From Eyes On The Prize

