Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens have won the 2022 NHL Entry Draft lottery and own the first overall selection. [Sportsnet]
- The pick is a balm on a difficult season, says Kent Hughes. [RDS]
- Craig Button has the Habs taking Shane Wright to start the draft. [TSN]
- So does Sam Cosentino. [Sportsnet]
- Bob McKenzie sees Wright at #1, but notes a tightening race at the top. [TSN]
- Corey Pronman has Wright and Juraj Slafkovsky in a tier above the rest. [The Athletic]
- The Canadiens are set to tread water next year, and that’s perfectly fine. [The Athletic]
- Quebec’s National Assembly paid tribute to Guy Lafleur. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- How did Wright get to the top of almost everyone’s prospect rankings? [Sportsnet]
- Patrick Marleau announced his retirement on Tuesday. [The Players Tribune]
- Is Marleau a Hall of Famer? [The Hockey News]
- Takeaways from the first 32 Stanley Cup playoff games — and what comes next. [ESPN]
- Darcy Kuemper’s injury has people asking again why goalies accept the risk of cat eye cages. [Daily Faceoff]
- Why T.J. Oshie’s hit on Sam Bennett went unpenalized on and off the ice. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...