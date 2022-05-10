Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 10

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 5: Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes
Series tied 2-2
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South
In the Bruins region: NESN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The four series played on the even days of the month are also all even at two games apiece. The teams have traveled back to the cities where the rounds began, and now the first team to get two more wins moves on.
When this series started, it looked like the Hurricanes were going to have an easy time making it to Round 2, handily dispatching the Bruins in the first two games. But with the series shifted to Boston, the Bruins found their game to return the favour with some similar scores. Now it’s the Hurricanes who have to regroup on home ice.
Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Series tied 2-2
How to watch
Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN2
In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Lightning upped the ante in the last game, winning not with the customary five goals scored as had been done in the first three games, but hitting seven as they tied up the series. So far the Leafs and Lightning have been alternating blowout victories, and if that is to continue, there will be a whole lot of Hall & Oates at Scotiabank Arena tonight.
Game 5: St. Louis Blues @ Minnesota Wild
Series tied 2-2
How to watch
Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin
In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Wild overcame their Game 1 loss to take the series lead, but before the Blues left their home arena they made sure to post another win to keep themselves on even footing. Two goals apiece from Jordan Kyrou and David Perron helped earn the victory, and those two players will have to stay hot for the Blues to go up 3-2 in the series.
Game 5: Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers
Series tied 2-2
How to watch
Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN2
In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Oilers were on a charge through Games 3 and 4, but the Kings were determined to stop them in their tracks, and a solid first period in which they outshot the Oilers 20-10 showed just how intent they were on making it a series. Two goals in that frame, two more from Carl Grundstrom in the third, and a bounce-back performance from Jonathan Quick throughout cast a little bit more doubt for a team from Edmonton that seemed to finally have things figured out.
