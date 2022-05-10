Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 10

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The four series played on the even days of the month are also all even at two games apiece. The teams have traveled back to the cities where the rounds began, and now the first team to get two more wins moves on.

When this series started, it looked like the Hurricanes were going to have an easy time making it to Round 2, handily dispatching the Bruins in the first two games. But with the series shifted to Boston, the Bruins found their game to return the favour with some similar scores. Now it’s the Hurricanes who have to regroup on home ice.

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Lightning upped the ante in the last game, winning not with the customary five goals scored as had been done in the first three games, but hitting seven as they tied up the series. So far the Leafs and Lightning have been alternating blowout victories, and if that is to continue, there will be a whole lot of Hall & Oates at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Wild overcame their Game 1 loss to take the series lead, but before the Blues left their home arena they made sure to post another win to keep themselves on even footing. Two goals apiece from Jordan Kyrou and David Perron helped earn the victory, and those two players will have to stay hot for the Blues to go up 3-2 in the series.

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Oilers were on a charge through Games 3 and 4, but the Kings were determined to stop them in their tracks, and a solid first period in which they outshot the Oilers 20-10 showed just how intent they were on making it a series. Two goals in that frame, two more from Carl Grundstrom in the third, and a bounce-back performance from Jonathan Quick throughout cast a little bit more doubt for a team from Edmonton that seemed to finally have things figured out.













































