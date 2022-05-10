Tuesday Habs Headlines: Luck Be a Lady

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Draft Lottery will occur tomorrow evening, and the Habs hope that the odds will be indicative of their pick. [NHL | TVA]
- Samuel Montembeault has had successful surgery on his wrist. [TSN | Sportsnet | Canadiens]
- Josh Anderson will play for Team Canada. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette | Canadiens]
- Pierre Gervais isn’t willing to share many of the stories he has collected in his 35 years with the team, but he will miss the boys, and the boys will miss him. [Montreal Gazette]
- Forget the real rankings, and embrace the chaos (with some rational takes sprinkled throughout). [The Athletic]
- Re-examining the prospects of this year’s draft. [The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar are this year’s Norris Trophy finalists. [TSN | NHL]
- After less than a year, Pierre McGuirre was fired from his position with the Ottawa Senators. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- The New York Islanders fire Barry Trotz. [NHL | TSN | Sportsnet]
- Why did Trotz get fired, and what happens next for the Islanders? [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Where might Trotz land? [The Athletic]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are remaining positive ahead of Game 5. [NHL]
- The Leafs are still waiting for meaningful contributions from their captain. [TSN]
- How refs manage the pressure and scrutiny that comes with refereeing playoff games. [ESPN]
- Blowout games in tied series’ have made for a weird playoffs. [CBC]
Loading comments...