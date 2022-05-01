 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Dealing with uncertainty

In today’s links, Carey Price doesn’t know if he’ll play again, and that’s also going to impact Kent Hughes’s off-season plans, the other top stories from the end-of-season press conferences, and a very tough year for Elvis Merzlikins.

By Justin Blades
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Carey Price hopes to be able to return for next season, but he knows that’s not guaranteed. [NHL.com]
  • His status is going to dictate a lot of Kent Hughes’s work in the off-season. [Sportsnet]
  • Jeff Petry is still open to sticking in Montreal, especially with Martin St. Louis at the helm. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Alexander Romanov was the 2021-22 winner of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy, awarded to the team’s unsung hero. [Canadiens.com]
  • Paul Byron will use the off-season to heal and do proper preparations for next year. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Nick Suzuki was the Molson Cup winner for the season, amassing the most points from three-star selections. [Canadiens.com]
  • Five positive things at the end of a terrible season. [Radio-Canada]
  • Habs players offered their thanks to the fans for sticking with them through the season:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The NHLPA is seeking a replacement for Donald Fehr as its executive director. [TSN]
  • A dark horse candidate for each of the 16 playoff teams. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Detroit Red Wings are parting ways with Jeff Blashill and his coaching staff. [Winging It In Motown]
  • The Ottawa Senators placed Michael Del Zotto on waivers yesterday. [TSN]
  • Elvis Merzlikins struggled with PTSD this season as Nationwide Arena’s cannon reminded him of the fireworks accident that took the life of fellow goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. [Columbus Dispatch]

