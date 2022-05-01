Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Carey Price hopes to be able to return for next season, but he knows that’s not guaranteed. [NHL.com]
- His status is going to dictate a lot of Kent Hughes’s work in the off-season. [Sportsnet]
- Jeff Petry is still open to sticking in Montreal, especially with Martin St. Louis at the helm. [Montreal Gazette]
- Alexander Romanov was the 2021-22 winner of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy, awarded to the team’s unsung hero. [Canadiens.com]
- Paul Byron will use the off-season to heal and do proper preparations for next year. [Journal de Montreal]
- Nick Suzuki was the Molson Cup winner for the season, amassing the most points from three-star selections. [Canadiens.com]
- Five positive things at the end of a terrible season. [Radio-Canada]
- Habs players offered their thanks to the fans for sticking with them through the season:
Around the league and elsewhere
- The NHLPA is seeking a replacement for Donald Fehr as its executive director. [TSN]
- A dark horse candidate for each of the 16 playoff teams. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Detroit Red Wings are parting ways with Jeff Blashill and his coaching staff. [Winging It In Motown]
- The Ottawa Senators placed Michael Del Zotto on waivers yesterday. [TSN]
- Elvis Merzlikins struggled with PTSD this season as Nationwide Arena’s cannon reminded him of the fireworks accident that took the life of fellow goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. [Columbus Dispatch]
