[Injury Report] Jake Allen leaves the game after an awkward save

Allen seemed to pull something just before the first goal of the game was scored.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Making yet another start for the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Allen was doing his best to keep the Toronto Maple Leafs off the board. One of those saves required him to kick out his toe in the opposite direction his body was heading, and that motion clearly tweaked something. He left the game immediately, being replaced by Samuel Montembeault.

Allen will be unable to return to the game.

Allen had just returned to action about a month ago following a groin injury, and he was starting his 11th game in that span. Unfortunately, he may have re-aggravated that injury, and his status for the remainder of this season may now be in question.

The news is that Carey Price is just about ready to return to action after missing the first 72 games of the year. While it’s not the situation the team wanted to insert its franchise goalie into, he may now have to be a regular part of the rotation for the final 10 games if his knee is up to the task.

