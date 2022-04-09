Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: Close but no cigar

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- One final Habs vs. Leafs Saturday night showdown before Toronto heads off to the first round of the playoffs.
- Cole Caufield is on a hot streak since the start of the month and has points in all games played against Toronto this season.
- And Pezzetta is back!
- This should be fun.
First period
- A fresh-faced Petry is back in the lineup. I wonder if he shaved to try to change up his luck?
- The Habs have been in their own zone for 1:40 and Matthews and Marnier are circling like vultures. This is making me very uneasy.
- Suzuki grabs the puck and makes a run for it while two Leafs crash into each other trying to stop him. Now, we’re talkin’.
- Anderson breaks free and tries for career goal number 100 but sorry, not yet Josh. But tonight would be an awesome time to do it.
- Shots are 11-3 Leafs Toronto halfway through. Hey defence, if you want Allen to get the win you can start lending a hand any time now.
- Or you can let Matthews score. Not really the choice I would have made, but whatever.
- And now Allen is hurt and in comes Montembeault.
- Matthews immediately scores again.
- Dammit, what did I tell you, defence?!
Second period
- You’ve injured our goalie, Leafs. The revenge comeback is going to be extra sweet.
- Nice backcheck by Petry to fight Marner off the puck. Clearly a shave was all he needed to get back on track.
- Montembeault with a great save shuts the door on a Nylander breakaway. Oh, it’s on now.
- Caufield dives to keep the puck in the zone, Suzuki tees up Edmundson and we’re on the board! And Petry picks up the apple.
- Tavares gets them their two-goal lead back. No biggie. Leafs aren’t great with 3-1 leads.
- Romanov sends Toronto to their third power play after a crosscheck on Marner.
- Let’s try a little four-on-four instead as Rielly heads to the box for tripping Suzuki.
- Anderson so close again! I’m feeling an Anderson goal tonight.
- Or a Caufield goal! That’s cool too!
Third period
- Time for a good ol’ fashioned Maple Leafs collapse.
- Everyone lost sight of the puck so since players are just standing around, the ref blows the whistle.
- Anderson with another great chance. Seriously, give it a rest already Kallgren.
- Leafs get away with too many men right before...
- They head to another power play after Petry gets called for tripping Blackwell. For those watching you’ll notice that it wasn’t a trip at all but actually just a plain ol’ body check.
- And Suzuki gets tossed in the box for slashing so 5-on-3. Hang in there, Monty.
- Nice kill, fellas! We’re still in this.
- Off to the power play we go with 1:58 left. Cue breath-holding.
- Bummer.
- Good luck in the playoffs Leafs. Maybe this will be the year you make it past the first round.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Nice that they got to see Caufield tie your post-ASG rookie record
2) Just in case you were unaware that he’s scored a bunch of goals
1) Next season is going to be a fun one
