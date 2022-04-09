Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: Close but no cigar

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

One final Habs vs. Leafs Saturday night showdown before Toronto heads off to the first round of the playoffs.

Cole Caufield is on a hot streak since the start of the month and has points in all games played against Toronto this season.

And Pezzetta is back!

This should be fun.

First period

A fresh-faced Petry is back in the lineup. I wonder if he shaved to try to change up his luck?

The Habs have been in their own zone for 1:40 and Matthews and Marnier are circling like vultures. This is making me very uneasy.

Suzuki grabs the puck and makes a run for it while two Leafs crash into each other trying to stop him. Now, we’re talkin’.

Anderson breaks free and tries for career goal number 100 but sorry, not yet Josh. But tonight would be an awesome time to do it.

Shots are 11-3 Leafs Toronto halfway through. Hey defence, if you want Allen to get the win you can start lending a hand any time now.

Or you can let Matthews score. Not really the choice I would have made, but whatever.

And now Allen is hurt and in comes Montembeault.

Matthews immediately scores again.

Dammit, what did I tell you, defence?!

Second period

You’ve injured our goalie, Leafs. The revenge comeback is going to be extra sweet.

Nice backcheck by Petry to fight Marner off the puck. Clearly a shave was all he needed to get back on track.

Montembeault with a great save shuts the door on a Nylander breakaway. Oh, it’s on now.

Caufield dives to keep the puck in the zone, Suzuki tees up Edmundson and we’re on the board! And Petry picks up the apple.

Tavares gets them their two-goal lead back. No biggie. Leafs aren’t great with 3-1 leads.

Romanov sends Toronto to their third power play after a crosscheck on Marner.

Let’s try a little four-on-four instead as Rielly heads to the box for tripping Suzuki.

Anderson so close again! I’m feeling an Anderson goal tonight.

Or a Caufield goal! That’s cool too!

Third period

Time for a good ol’ fashioned Maple Leafs collapse.

Everyone lost sight of the puck so since players are just standing around, the ref blows the whistle.

Anderson with another great chance. Seriously, give it a rest already Kallgren.

Leafs get away with too many men right before...

They head to another power play after Petry gets called for tripping Blackwell. For those watching you’ll notice that it wasn’t a trip at all but actually just a plain ol’ body check.

And Suzuki gets tossed in the box for slashing so 5-on-3. Hang in there, Monty.

Nice kill, fellas! We’re still in this.

Off to the power play we go with 1:58 left. Cue breath-holding.

Bummer.

Good luck in the playoffs Leafs. Maybe this will be the year you make it past the first round.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Nice that they got to see Caufield tie your post-ASG rookie record

2) Just in case you were unaware that he’s scored a bunch of goals

1) Next season is going to be a fun one