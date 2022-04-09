 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can Cole Caufield keep his hot hand going?

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Getting named as the NHL’s rookie of the month in March, it seems that Cole Caufield has his sights set on making it back-to-back honours, with a goal in every game in April so far. He has also enjoyed playing the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, netting two goals and two assists in the first three games.

Justin Barron was the latest rookie to add a tick in the goal column this season when he got one on the road trip, and tonight Jordan Harris will have another chance to join the list. He’s had a few looks in his first two games after jumping up in the rush, and perhaps tonight that will pay off.

His focus, and that of his fellow blue-liners, will have to be more on the defensive side after the Canadiens had issues with their opponents on the road. Harris is more known for his defensive play than his offensive abilities, and the Canadiens have limited the Maple Leafs to just two goals in each game to this point, so they know what it takes to keep Toronto’s offence in check for the final game between the two foes until next season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev John Tavares Alexander Kerfoot
William Nylander David Kampf Pierre Engvall
Wayne Simmonds Colin Blackwell Jason Spezza

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin T.J. Brodie
Mark Giordano Justin Holl

Goaltenders

Erik Kallgren Jack Campbell

