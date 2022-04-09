Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific (English), TVA Sports (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Getting named as the NHL’s rookie of the month in March, it seems that Cole Caufield has his sights set on making it back-to-back honours, with a goal in every game in April so far. He has also enjoyed playing the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, netting two goals and two assists in the first three games.

Justin Barron was the latest rookie to add a tick in the goal column this season when he got one on the road trip, and tonight Jordan Harris will have another chance to join the list. He’s had a few looks in his first two games after jumping up in the rush, and perhaps tonight that will pay off.

His focus, and that of his fellow blue-liners, will have to be more on the defensive side after the Canadiens had issues with their opponents on the road. Harris is more known for his defensive play than his offensive abilities, and the Canadiens have limited the Maple Leafs to just two goals in each game to this point, so they know what it takes to keep Toronto’s offence in check for the final game between the two foes until next season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov David Savard Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner Ilya Mikheyev John Tavares Alexander Kerfoot William Nylander David Kampf Pierre Engvall Wayne Simmonds Colin Blackwell Jason Spezza

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Morgan Rielly Ilya Lyubushkin Jake Muzzin T.J. Brodie Mark Giordano Justin Holl