Saturday Habs Headlines: Who’s the best fit to join the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield?

In today’s links, the best linemate for Suzuki and Caufield, the possibility of Captain Edmundson, role model Wideman appreciating his opportunity, why there are so many high-scoring affairs in the NHL this season, and more.

Montreal Canadians v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Who would be the best choice to join Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the top line? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
  • It wouldn’t be a big stretch to see Joel Edmundson sporting the ‘C’ for the Habs next season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • With just a handful of games left, there are four Canadiens who have something to prove before the season ends. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Chris Wideman is a good role model for Jordan Harris. [Journal de Montreal]
  • And Wideman appreciates the opportunity he’s had this season to play in the NHL again. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere

