Saturday Habs Headlines: Who’s the best fit to join the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Who would be the best choice to join Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the top line? [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
- It wouldn’t be a big stretch to see Joel Edmundson sporting the ‘C’ for the Habs next season. [Montreal Gazette]
- With just a handful of games left, there are four Canadiens who have something to prove before the season ends. [The Hockey Writers]
- Chris Wideman is a good role model for Jordan Harris. [Journal de Montreal]
- And Wideman appreciates the opportunity he’s had this season to play in the NHL again. [Montreal Gazette]
- Soon?
On va juste mettre ça ici... Carey!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 8, 2022
We'll just leave this here... Carey!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Vib8JLqWK9
Around the League and Elsewhere
- What’s the reason behind so many high-scoring affairs this season? [Sportsnet]
- What the Columbus Blue Jackets will be getting out of their fifth overall pick, Kent Johnson. [The Hockey News]
- Auston Matthews has broken Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old single-season scoring record. [CBC]
- Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 for kneeing L.A. Kings Sean Durzi during Thursday’s game. [Sportsnet]
