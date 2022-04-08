Bottom Six Minutes 71: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are magical

The Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils are two teams occupying the basements of their respective divisions. Despite this, it seems that every time they meet, there is some quality hockey being played for the fans in attendance. Goaltending heavily favoured the Habs on Thursday night, but 11 total goals sure gave those in the building plenty to enjoy.

Now, in my humble opinion, the best of those goals were provided by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

It all started with Caufield gaining the zone, and feeding Rem Pitlick who sent it across to Suzuki for the opening goal of the night.

Look at this Suzuki character thinking he's Cole Caufield.



What a shot. pic.twitter.com/z8FzijonDy — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 7, 2022

Pitlick has been an interesting partner for the dynamic duo, and he showed on this play that he absolutely can hang with them. His speed and tenacity make him a solid passenger for that line, and though the team will continue searching for the perfect third, he’s doing just fine for the time being.

But that dynamic duo sometimes needs no passenger to assist them in their efforts.

Another angle. Just lost in the sauce. pic.twitter.com/kcl5yd1UHz — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 7, 2022

The sauce from Suzuki here would be enough for a highlight even if the puck didn’t end up in the net. The fact that he has a surefire shooter to hit with that pass is what will make this duo must-see TV for years to come.

Even if the improved results for the Canadiens end up pushing them out of the best lottery odds, the emergence of these two as a constant threat is huge for this team. For a rebuild to happen quicker than most, you need something to build around, and it seems like they’ll be the cornerstone.

And it just so happens, they’re an incredibly fun watch during a tough season for Habs fans.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available on your podcast platform of choice. Next up is rivalry night, as the Habs will travel to the nation’s wannabe capital to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Podcast Highlights

Chris Wideman’s Nick Suzuki impression

Then Christian Dvorak goes bar-down on the breakaway to make it 6-2! pic.twitter.com/7HfYeGCTWF — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 8, 2022

Jake Evans is a defenseman now!

Jake Evans is a D-man now.



Clap. pic.twitter.com/xJkQpvzNq0 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 7, 2022

Just one of Jake Allen’s saves

Better angle. Jake Allen is nice. pic.twitter.com/gpesNDiYdM — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 8, 2022

Does Martin St. Louis have an issue with Luke Richardson?