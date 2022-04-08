Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Habs’ improvement under Martin St. Louis is no mirage. [The Hockey Writers]
- Three Canadiens players who have something to prove down the stretch. [A Winning Habit]
- A look back at the fun times that P.K. Subban brought to the Montreal Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Is it time to change the definition of the Hart Trophy from most valuable to most outstanding? [The Athletic]
- Phillip Danault took a chance on himself, and so far, it’s paying off. [LA Times]
- Matchups that we all want to see in the 2022 NHL playoffs. [ESPN]
- Cale Makar, Roman Josi... or someone else? Making each candidate’s case for the Norris Trophy. [The Hockey News]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs’ lack of goaltending depth is highlighted by the Marlies’ wild week of roster moves in net. [The Athletic]
- Although recent events would hint otherwise, the Leafs have actually been more adept than usual at protecting leads this year. [TSN]
- Five pending UFAs looking for big paydays after the playoffs. [The Hockey News]
- Meet Cameron Lizotte, OHL champion turned fashion designer. [The Athletic]
- Doug Wilson is stepping down as the GM of the San Jose Sharks after 19 years. [Sportsnet]
- Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games for “homophobic language,” the American Hockey League announced. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Is the clock ticking on Don Fehr’s reign as NHLPA executive director? [Daily Faceoff]
- Bob Cole will be the receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show on Sunday. [CBC]
