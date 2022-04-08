 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis’s impact is no mirage

In today’s links, assessing the impact of the interim head coach, who should win the Norris Trophy, and Don Fehr’s future as head of the NHLPA.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Habs’ improvement under Martin St. Louis is no mirage. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Three Canadiens players who have something to prove down the stretch. [A Winning Habit]
  • A look back at the fun times that P.K. Subban brought to the Montreal Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Is it time to change the definition of the Hart Trophy from most valuable to most outstanding? [The Athletic]
  • Phillip Danault took a chance on himself, and so far, it’s paying off. [LA Times]
  • Matchups that we all want to see in the 2022 NHL playoffs. [ESPN]
  • Cale Makar, Roman Josi... or someone else? Making each candidate’s case for the Norris Trophy. [The Hockey News]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs’ lack of goaltending depth is highlighted by the Marlies’ wild week of roster moves in net. [The Athletic]
  • Although recent events would hint otherwise, the Leafs have actually been more adept than usual at protecting leads this year. [TSN]
  • Five pending UFAs looking for big paydays after the playoffs. [The Hockey News]
  • Meet Cameron Lizotte, OHL champion turned fashion designer. [The Athletic]
  • Doug Wilson is stepping down as the GM of the San Jose Sharks after 19 years. [Sportsnet]
  • Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games for “homophobic language,” the American Hockey League announced. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Is the clock ticking on Don Fehr’s reign as NHLPA executive director? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Bob Cole will be the receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show on Sunday. [CBC]

