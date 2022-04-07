Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Kale Clague adds a seventh goal Goals are coming from (quite literally) everywhere tonight By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Apr 7, 2022, 9:23pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Kale Clague adds a seventh goal Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images The extra point is good in New Jersey. Kale Clague jumps into the play, and sneaks one by Nico Daws! pic.twitter.com/5k9zHZmGrE— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 8, 2022 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 71: Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils TSM: No Sympathy for the Devils [Highlight] Kale Clague adds a seventh goal [Highlight] Christian Dvorak keeps the goals coming View all 9 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: No Sympathy for the Devils [Highlight] Christian Dvorak keeps the goals coming [Highlight] Chris Wideman scores from the end of the blue line [Highlight] Joel Armia whips the puck into the net [Highlight] Cole Caufield races up the ice and scores on a breakaway [Highlight] Jake Evans unleashes a slapshot for a 2-0 lead Loading comments...
Loading comments...