[Highlight] Jake Evans unleashes a slapshot for a 2-0 lead

Jake Evans unleashes a slapshot for a 2-0 lead

By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Apr 7, 2022, 7:29pm EDT

Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You don't see that very often from Jake Evans, but maybe now he'll do it more frequently.

Jake Evans is a D-man now. Clap. pic.twitter.com/xJkQpvzNq0— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 7, 2022
