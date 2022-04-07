Montreal @ New Jersey Top Six Minutes: No Sympathy for the Devils

Pre-Game Thoughts
- Watching the Frozen Four semis, Brett Stapley has a goal and Rhett Pitlick plays in the late game.
- I see that Jordan Harris is a scratch tonight and I’m of two minds.
- He’s played a lot of hockey in the last month, so a day of rest is fine.
- Also the alternative is a guy who hasn’t proven that he’s worth the spot, but the team does need to see if Kale Clague can offer anything going forward.
- What’s in everyone’s glass tonight?
First Period
- Hello Andrew Hammond, I’m very grateful for your three game winning streak in Montreal, but now I need you to be a pumpkin again.
- The Habs not having beaten New Jersey in regulation since 2017 feels like a fake fact that I sadly know is true.
- The defensive zone work is still very much lacking, clean it up a little fellas!
- Hooooo boy that’s a pretty passing play and a really pretty finish from Nick Suzuki.
- JAKE!
- There’s so many goals happening, I left to go let the dog out for five seconds.
- And now Tomas Tatar finally gets on the board against the Habs.
- It’s a shame one of my vendors at work didn’t take my advice to bet the over in this game tonight.
- Poor Dom Ducharme is about to trend on Twitter again...
- What a feed from Suzuki and what a finish by Cole Caufield!
- Love to see the defence defending Allen from post-whistle nonsense like that from AJ Greer.
- Really great chance from Joel Armia and David Savard to end the period, love to see the team pushing for my goals.
Second Period
- Denver vs. Michigan has been a wild affair in OT so far, really helped pass the intermission.
- Oh baby what a great pad save from Jake Allen to start the period!
- As great as Allen has been tonight, I would prefer if the Habs didn’t force him to make so many fantastic saves.
- Okay guys, get it together now, it’s the Devils.
- Big kill, time to add a goal so I can stop sweating the shot counter so much.
- I thought for sure Caufield drew a call with that cut towards the net, but apparently not.
- Of all the goals to go in...Allen makes the save and it still goes in.
- BIG GOAL FOR JOEL ARMIA!
- And now everyone is hugging for some reason.
- Well, the period ended slightly better than it started at least?
Third Period
- I humbly request the Habs score like two more goals to seal this game please and thank you.
- There’s one!
- There’s two!
- Poor Andrew Hammond, I can’t help but feel for the guy.
- Good lord there’s so many goals, fellas I need like three seconds to make highlights please.
- If there was ever a time for the team to score short-handed, now would be the time.
- Okay, I’ll settle for a good penalty kill at least.
- Damn, was hoping to see Ryan Poehling get on the scoresheet again tonight.
- Cole Caufield is getting so much better every single game, he’s going to be a nightmare for a long time.
- For the love of god guys, hold it together please.
- And also try playing at the other end of the ice.
- Thanks fellas.
- Big night for people wanting to make an impact in front of Martin St. Louis.
- Chris Wideman with the quietest three point night I’ve ever seen.
- Are those Oles in Newark?
- Nice way to bounce back after a frustrating Tuesday night loss to Ottawa.
- Bring on the Leafs on Saturday night!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) The buffalo get to keep their wings for another day
2) A two-for-one deal at Hammond’s expense
1) This is the most amazing stat of the night
Loading comments...