Montreal @ New Jersey Top Six Minutes: No Sympathy for the Devils

Pre-Game Thoughts

Watching the Frozen Four semis, Brett Stapley has a goal and Rhett Pitlick plays in the late game.

I see that Jordan Harris is a scratch tonight and I’m of two minds.

He’s played a lot of hockey in the last month, so a day of rest is fine.

Also the alternative is a guy who hasn’t proven that he’s worth the spot, but the team does need to see if Kale Clague can offer anything going forward.

First Period

Hello Andrew Hammond, I’m very grateful for your three game winning streak in Montreal, but now I need you to be a pumpkin again.

The Habs not having beaten New Jersey in regulation since 2017 feels like a fake fact that I sadly know is true.

The defensive zone work is still very much lacking, clean it up a little fellas!

Hooooo boy that’s a pretty passing play and a really pretty finish from Nick Suzuki.

JAKE!

There’s so many goals happening, I left to go let the dog out for five seconds.

And now Tomas Tatar finally gets on the board against the Habs.

It’s a shame one of my vendors at work didn’t take my advice to bet the over in this game tonight.

Poor Dom Ducharme is about to trend on Twitter again...

What a feed from Suzuki and what a finish by Cole Caufield!

Love to see the defence defending Allen from post-whistle nonsense like that from AJ Greer.

Really great chance from Joel Armia and David Savard to end the period, love to see the team pushing for my goals.

Second Period

Denver vs. Michigan has been a wild affair in OT so far, really helped pass the intermission.

Oh baby what a great pad save from Jake Allen to start the period!

As great as Allen has been tonight, I would prefer if the Habs didn’t force him to make so many fantastic saves.

Okay guys, get it together now, it’s the Devils.

Big kill, time to add a goal so I can stop sweating the shot counter so much.

I thought for sure Caufield drew a call with that cut towards the net, but apparently not.

Of all the goals to go in...Allen makes the save and it still goes in.

BIG GOAL FOR JOEL ARMIA!

And now everyone is hugging for some reason.

Well, the period ended slightly better than it started at least?

Third Period

I humbly request the Habs score like two more goals to seal this game please and thank you.

There’s one!

There’s two!

Poor Andrew Hammond, I can’t help but feel for the guy.

Good lord there’s so many goals, fellas I need like three seconds to make highlights please.

If there was ever a time for the team to score short-handed, now would be the time.

Okay, I’ll settle for a good penalty kill at least.

Damn, was hoping to see Ryan Poehling get on the scoresheet again tonight.

Cole Caufield is getting so much better every single game, he’s going to be a nightmare for a long time.

For the love of god guys, hold it together please.

And also try playing at the other end of the ice.

Thanks fellas.

Big night for people wanting to make an impact in front of Martin St. Louis.

Chris Wideman with the quietest three point night I’ve ever seen.

Are those Oles in Newark?

Nice way to bounce back after a frustrating Tuesday night loss to Ottawa.

Bring on the Leafs on Saturday night!

