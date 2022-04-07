Canadiens @ Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Devils region: MSG+2

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

With Justin Barron and Paul Byron forced to stay behind in Montreal, Martin St. Louis has also made the decision to hold Jordan Harris out of the lineup. In come Chris Wideman, Kale Clague, and Tyler Pitlick to fill all of those spots.

I don’t know about you, but that’s the same lineup I would have put together to take into a tank battle with a team plummeting toward the final spot in the standings that the Habs currently hold. The Devils’ top goal-scorer, Jack Hughes, is now out of commission for the rest of the season, and the Canadiens may be dressing the least dynamic defensive group among the players on the roster.

We could be in for another low-event game like we saw when the two teams met at Prudential Center just days ago. We’ll see how the coach’s decisions to neuter the roster conflict with the never-give-up attitude he’s instilled in the players since his arrival.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson Jesse Ylönen Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman David Savard Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Yegor Sharangovich Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt Tomas Tatar Pavel Zacha Dawson Mercer Janne Kuokkanen Jesper Boqvist Fabian Zetterlund A.J. Greer Michael McLeod Andreas Johnsson

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jonas Siegenthaler Damon Severson Ryan Graves Dougie Hamilton Ty Smith P.K. Subban