Canadiens @ Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

What do the Habs have in store for the final game versus New Jersey?

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Devils region: MSG+2
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

With Justin Barron and Paul Byron forced to stay behind in Montreal, Martin St. Louis has also made the decision to hold Jordan Harris out of the lineup. In come Chris Wideman, Kale Clague, and Tyler Pitlick to fill all of those spots.

I don’t know about you, but that’s the same lineup I would have put together to take into a tank battle with a team plummeting toward the final spot in the standings that the Habs currently hold. The Devils’ top goal-scorer, Jack Hughes, is now out of commission for the rest of the season, and the Canadiens may be dressing the least dynamic defensive group among the players on the roster.

We could be in for another low-event game like we saw when the two teams met at Prudential Center just days ago. We’ll see how the coach’s decisions to neuter the roster conflict with the never-give-up attitude he’s instilled in the players since his arrival.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Brendan Gallagher Christian Dvorak Joel Armia
Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Jesse Ylönen Ryan Poehling Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Joel Edmundson Alexander Romanov
Corey Schueneman David Savard
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Yegor Sharangovich Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar Pavel Zacha Dawson Mercer
Janne Kuokkanen Jesper Boqvist Fabian Zetterlund
A.J. Greer Michael McLeod Andreas Johnsson

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jonas Siegenthaler Damon Severson
Ryan Graves Dougie Hamilton
Ty Smith P.K. Subban

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Andrew Hammond Nico Daws

