Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- In his first game back after missing eight games, Brendan Gallagher calls out Tim Stützle’s “embarrassing” on-ice behaviour and fake injuries. [Sportsnet]
- Could Carey Price’s reign in Montreal come to an end this summer? [The Hockey News]
- Price is travelling with the team this week but there’s still no timeline for his return. [Sportsnet]
- Joel Edmundson had a tough year battling back from a back injury and losing his father to lung cancer but one of the things that kept him going was the “tight-knit” Habs group. [NHLPA]
- Justin Barron was “quite happy” with the way his first NHL goal went. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens are giving away over $150,000 in prizes during Fan Appreciation Week. [NHL]
- Seven Habs’ prospects that have the potential to arrive sooner than expected. [Sportsnet]
- Luke Richardson is optimistic that the Canadiens are heading in the right direction with future of their defence. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Remembering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash four years later. [Kelowna Now]
- Niagara IceDogs coach and GM have been suspended after an investigation into a WhatsApp conversation was found to have violated the league’s harassment, abuse and diversity policy. [CBC]
- A 15-year-old Mississauga Senators player broke Connor McDavid’s OHL scoring record. [Insauga]
- The best and worst teams that play from behind and hold a lead. [Sportsnet]
- The 2021-22 campaign is on pace to conclude with the NHL’s highest goals per games played in a season in 26 years.
Loading comments...