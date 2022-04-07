 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher calls out Tim Stützle

In today’s links, Gallagher calls out Stützle, could Price’s reign be over with Montreal, Edmundson credits team for helping him through his tough year, McDavid’s OHL record broken, the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, and more.

NHL: FEB 21 CANADIENS AT SENATORS Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • In his first game back after missing eight games, Brendan Gallagher calls out Tim Stützle’s “embarrassing” on-ice behaviour and fake injuries. [Sportsnet]
  • Could Carey Price’s reign in Montreal come to an end this summer? [The Hockey News]
  • Price is travelling with the team this week but there’s still no timeline for his return. [Sportsnet]
  • Joel Edmundson had a tough year battling back from a back injury and losing his father to lung cancer but one of the things that kept him going was the “tight-knit” Habs group. [NHLPA]
  • Justin Barron was “quite happy” with the way his first NHL goal went. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens are giving away over $150,000 in prizes during Fan Appreciation Week. [NHL]
  • Seven Habs’ prospects that have the potential to arrive sooner than expected. [Sportsnet]
  • Luke Richardson is optimistic that the Canadiens are heading in the right direction with future of their defence. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Remembering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash four years later. [Kelowna Now]
  • Niagara IceDogs coach and GM have been suspended after an investigation into a WhatsApp conversation was found to have violated the league’s harassment, abuse and diversity policy. [CBC]
  • A 15-year-old Mississauga Senators player broke Connor McDavid’s OHL scoring record. [Insauga]
  • The best and worst teams that play from behind and hold a lead. [Sportsnet]
  • The 2021-22 campaign is on pace to conclude with the NHL’s highest goals per games played in a season in 26 years.

