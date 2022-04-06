 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Perusing the prospect pipeline

In today’s links, a former scout offers his take on the Canadiens’ youth, Ryan Getzlaf announces his intention to retire, and previewing the Frozen Four.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: OCT 01 Preseason - Canadiens at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Former NHL scout Jason Bukala assesses seven Habs prospects who, in his opinion, have NHL talent. [Sportsnet]
  • Martin St. Louis’s future will be decided at the end of the season. [TSN (Video)]
  • Lucas Condotta hopes to use a combination of power and smarts to write his ticket to the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jose Theodore was impressed by what he saw in the Habs during their Florida roadtrip. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The NHL is experiencing an offensive renaissance. [TSN]
  • Ryan Getzlaf will retire at the end of the season. [Sportsnet | The Hockey News]
  • Getzlaf “made the game look easy.” [The Athletic]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks announced that Marian Hossa will retire as a member of the organization after signing a one-day contract. [The Hockey News]
  • Jokerit Helsinki and Dinamo Riga have formalized their withdrawal from the KHL for next season. [TSN]
  • Surviving the devastating Humboldt Broncos crash was just the beginning for Layne Matechuk. [The Athletic]
  • The Jay Beagle-Troy Terry altercation—and its aftermath—is a black eye for the NHL, writes Mathias Brunet. [La Presse]
  • Previewing the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four. [Daily Faceoff]

