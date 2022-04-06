Bottom Six Minutes 70: Justin Barron is just getting started

I publicly stood against the idea of the Montreal Canadiens trading Artturi Lehkonen on multiple occasions. I didn’t feel the club would be able to get a return matching the value that the Finnish forward provided them, and pulling that trigger would end up being a big regret in the long term.

Last night against the Ottawa Senators, Justin Barron showed why the Canadiens were willing to pull the trigger on that deal.

He scored his first NHL goal in spectacular fashion, collecting a rebound and walking the blue line before heading downhill and finding the shooting lane he was looking for.

First NHL goal alert!



You better believe Justin Barron's amazing tally is our @PPG Colorful Moment. pic.twitter.com/pkXgP0VUVH — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2022

He also managed to lead the entire lineup in shots on goal with five, had great possession numbers, and was a steady presence in the defensive zone. He is still very young in his NHL career, so games like that could just be the tip of the iceberg.

He did have a scary moment in the third period when he rolled his ankle on an attempted hit gone awry, but as of this writing there is no news of any injury coming from it. If that remains the case, you have to think that he’s to be in for more and more minutes with the way he’s played since coming to Montreal.

The jury will remain out on the trade for some time, but for the moment, Barron looks like he just might be what the Canadiens needed.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available on your podcast platform of choice. Next up will be the New Jersey Devils tomorrow night at the Prudential Center.

Podcast Highlights

Yes, Cole Caufield actually got a penalty for this...

Absolutely not a penalty. Caufield is literally just standing in ice he already occupied.



Doesn't even try to make a hit. pic.twitter.com/ZR96zOv2AL — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 6, 2022

Justin Barron’s scary moment

Hope Justin Barron is okay. Ankles aren't supposed to bend like this. pic.twitter.com/XBdiGOLlnr — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 6, 2022

The “penalty” that led to the fifth Ottawa goal