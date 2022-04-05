Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: There’ll be trouble when the kids come out

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Glad Emil Heineman signed his entry-level deal. If there’s one thing that’s been missing from Montreal, it’s Swedes.
- Almost 30 years without a cup for the most prolific franchise in the history of the league, and how many Swedes have played a significant part in Montreal during these last three decades??
- I think I’m on to something here... Kent, give me a ring later tonight.
First period
- Gally scores! Yeah baby, that’s the spirit!
Gally n'a pas perdu de temps!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2022
Well that didn't take long, Gally!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/oPirSs3WA7
- Lol, Ottawa challenges for goaltender interference when Mike Hoffman gets pushed into goalie Anton Forsberg.
- If that’s goaltender interference, Gallagher might just hang up his skates for good.
- IT’S A GALLY GOAL AND WE’RE ONE HAPPY FAMILY!
- The power play (unfortunately) doesn’t lead to an early double.
- Apparently both Domi and Anderson currently sit at 99 NHL goals during their respective careers.
- Should we just say first to 100 wins that trade?
- Just kidding, I’d choose our Powerhorse eight days a week. Sorry Max, but have fun in Raleigh.
- Ottawa’s getting into the game now. Still, it’s nice to see Allen getting a calm start to a game, while Montreal dictate the tempo.
- Tkachuk close as can be on the power play (the iron is still ringing), but otherwise Montreal does well to keep Ottawa at arm’s length during the two minutes.
- Dr. Watson ties it up at one-a-piece with just under five minutes left to play in the first.
- I like Jordan Harris.
- Yeah, Allen had to work during those last few minutes. The shots are tied now...
Second period
- Allen saves the day. Where have I heard that before? Oh yeah, it’s like Groundhog Day here in the Montreal defence of horror.
- “Don’t forget your booties cause it’s cold out there today.”
- “It’s cold out there every day. What is this, Miami Beach?”
- Caufield on a breakaway, but gets disturbed enough to both miss the chance and get hit at full speed against the boards.
- Hoffman shanks it right in front of the net. Too bad he’s so much the playmaker that he can’t shoot like a proper scorer.
- Stutzle backhands it in five seconds into power play number two.
- My apologies by the way for writing number two in an article. Very unprofessional of me.
- Caufield was in the box and nobody knows why.
- First. NHL. Goal. Foooooooor. JUSTIN. BARRON!
Premier but en carrière dans la LNH pour Justin Barron!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2022
First career NHL goal for Justin Barron!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2ldSwtzkhN
- I love every step forward these youngsters take and listening to that crowd, I don’t think I’m alone.
- Whether it’s Harris, Barron, Caufield, Suzuki, Primeau, Poehling or even the slightly older outsiders like Pezzetta, Scheuneman or Evans. You just get this warm feeling inside when you see them blossoming into something more and more resembling a beautiful fleur-de-lis.
- This is why we can’t have nice things. Ottawa back in the lead. Don’t even mention the name Tkachuk to me.
- There is a king, and his name is Cole. King Cole has struck again! Power play goal.
La Recrue du mois de mars continue sur sa lancée en avril!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2022
The Rookie of the Month for March isn't slowing down in April!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lAG1lcqRXP
- Just as it should be with goalscorers, nobody knows how it went by the netminder. BUT IT DID and that’s all that matters.
- That’s the way the cookie crumbles.
Third period
- Are you not entertained??
- Ottawa scores another one on the power play, making it 4-3 in their favour.
- And on a delayed penalty, we have 5-3 as well. Colin White with a nice finish up top behind poor ol’ Jake Allen.
- Ottawa’s super trade Travis Hamonic fixes a late power play for the home side. Can they get something back here? Another Caufield snipe, for example?
- No.
- And Dr. Watson hits the open net to make this game end with tennis digits.
- Erasing this third period from memory... Done.
- Both Jake Evans and Justin Barron go down at the very end. Hopefully it isn’t anything serious. We want our young guns to be able to continue play here during the last few weeks.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Maybe just behind Grant Fuhr
2) It was a pleasant sight to behold
1) I think we’re safe now
