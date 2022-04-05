 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Brendan Gallagher returns to the lineup as the Habs arrive back at the Bell Centre.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: OCT 02 Preseason - Senators at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Senators region: TSN5 (English), RDS (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Out since March 17, Brendan Gallagher makes his way back into the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup tonight. He knocks Tyler Pitlick out of the formation, which so far has no other alterations from the one that beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday.

The opponent tonight has loaded up its top six with its best offensive players, as Mathieu Joseph gets promoted to the top line after an excellent debut with his new club. The Laval native will be eager to continue his top form versus his hometown team, and he and linemates are sure to provide a stern test for Montreal’s young group of defencemen.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher
Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Jesse Ylönen Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Joel Edmundson Justin Barron
Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman
Jordan Harris David Savard

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brady Tkachuk Josh Norris Mathieu Joseph
Alex Formenton Tim Stützle Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly Colin White Connor Brown
Adam Gaudette Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Erik Brannstrom Artem Zub
Michael Del Zotto Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden Nikita Zaitsev

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Anton Forsberg Mads Søgaard

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 70: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...