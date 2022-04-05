Canadiens vs. Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Senators region: TSN5 (English), RDS (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Out since March 17, Brendan Gallagher makes his way back into the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup tonight. He knocks Tyler Pitlick out of the formation, which so far has no other alterations from the one that beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday.

The opponent tonight has loaded up its top six with its best offensive players, as Mathieu Joseph gets promoted to the top line after an excellent debut with his new club. The Laval native will be eager to continue his top form versus his hometown team, and he and linemates are sure to provide a stern test for Montreal’s young group of defencemen.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Rem Pitlick Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Mike Hoffman Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Paul Byron Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Jesse Ylönen Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Joel Edmundson Justin Barron Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman Jordan Harris David Savard

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Josh Norris Mathieu Joseph Alex Formenton Tim Stützle Drake Batherson Parker Kelly Colin White Connor Brown Adam Gaudette Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Erik Brannstrom Artem Zub Michael Del Zotto Travis Hamonic Nick Holden Nikita Zaitsev