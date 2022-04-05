Tuesday Habs Headlines: Price in Form

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price might not start a game in the near future, but he’s looking like himself in practice, and having his usual effect on his teammates. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette | Twitter]
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/o8VjjoWlLC— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2022
- Captain talk, Martin St. Luis, Josh Brook, and the Habs’ games lost to injury and illness. [The Athletic]
- Speaking of illness, Jonathan Drouin remains in COVID protocol. [Twitter]
- Under St. Luis, Montreal’s young players are no longer playing scared, in OT or anywhere else. [Montreal Gazette]
- Today is the Canadiens’ annual RadioTeleDON is today. [Canadiens]
The @CHCFondation will host the 13th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Tuesday.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/r8y0uYYFfG— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2022
- ICYMI: The Habs signed Emil Heineman to a three-year entry level contract. [Canadiens]
- Team Harvey’s (Montreal) dominated in their final game at the Belle Centre. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Auston Matthews has scored 53 goals this season, tying him with Rick Vaive. [Sportsnet | ESPN | TSN]
- Sidney Crosby’s consistency isn’t making headlines, but even in the shadow of some flashier, younger names, and as Alex Ovechkin chases Gretzky, Sid is showing why he’s still one of the great ones. [The Athletic]
- Scoring is up in the NHL. [TSN]
- The NHL announces three finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. [ESPN]
- The Vancouver Canucks need every point in their quest for a playoff spot, and their poor OT and shoot out record is costing them. [Sportsnet]
- Even with their struggles, Bruce Boudreau should be extended. [NBC Sports]
- The Capitals are having goaltending troubles. [NBC Sports]
- The Sens remember Eugene Melnyk, and look ahead to a new era. [Sportsnet]
- P.K. Subban picked up 27 penalty minutes after getting into a fight with Oliver Wahlstrom after the latter hit Jack Hughes. [Yahoo Sports]
- Good news for the Leafs, Jake Muzzin is on schedule to return some time during the team’s Florida trip. [Sportsnet]
- Ken Dryden joins Allan Walsh and Adam Wylde to talk about the need for the NHL to ban all head hits. [Twitter]
NEW - Agent Provocateur:— sdpn (@sdpnsports) April 4, 2022
Ken Dryden joins @Walsha and @AdamWylde today to deliver one clear message:
The NHL needs to ban all hits to the heads.
: https://t.co/p4BrNvzOF6
: https://t.co/cIiGa2Rbr3 pic.twitter.com/VHibqdnygb
- Jake Sanderson is becoming part of the Sens family both on and off the ice. [Sportsnet]
- After a remarkably healthy season to date, the injuries have piled on thick and fast for the Flames. [Sportsnet]
- Mike Bossy’s family says he is still home and resting as he continues to battle cancer. [CBC]
- Chris Pronger talks about why so many pro athletes struggle with money. [Twitter]
I played 20 years in the NHL.— Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 4, 2022
I was one of the highest earning NHL players of all time. And friends with many other pro athletes.
My guess is more than 50% of pro athletes have financial issues in retirement.
Loading comments...