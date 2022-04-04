Monday Habs Headlines: Setting the tone for the rebuild

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St. Louis’ Habs continues to set the tone for how the rebuild is going to go. [Montreal Gazette]
- Jordan Harris’s thoughts on playing his first NHL game in a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. [Journal de Montreal]
- Montreal’s blueline future looks bright. [The Hockey Writers]
- Justin Barron has gone up against some of the NHL’s best since joining the Canadiens and has already shown promise. [RDS]
- As we get ready to close out the 2021-22 season, there are still a few must-watch Habs games left on the schedule. [The Hockey Writers]
- As PWHPA talks continue, is it possible that we see the return of Les Canadiennes? [Journal de Montreal]
- Can’t play without a helmet. Lesson learned.
Note to self: You can’t play without your helmet.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jT0Xpcd9p6— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames managed to make it through the majority of the season without getting bitten by the injury bug. Now the bug has found them and the losses are piling up. [Sportsnet]
- The Winnipeg Jets are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, they just may need a minor miracle to help get them there. [Sportsnet]
- John Tavares is a best-on-best junkie and feels strongly that hockey’s World Cup needs to come back in 2024. [Sportsnet]
- The Florida Panthers are the first team to clinch a playoff spot. [NHL]
- The Vancouver Canucks will face the Vegas Golden Knights three times over the next nine days in the battle for the wild card spot. [TSN]
