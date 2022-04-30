Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- How the Stanley Cup finalists ended up dead last and where they go from here. [Montreal Gazette HI/O]
- Martin St. Louis expects to be back behind the bench next season.
Martin St. Louis has stopped dancing around it. He'll be back as head coach of the Canadiens. Conversations to come with management, deal to get done.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 30, 2022
- Chris Wideman believes Nick Suzuki could be the Habs’ next captain. [TSN]
- Wideman and Mathieu Perreault hope to be sporting the Habs uniform again next season. [RDS]
- A perfect compliment to Suzuki could be Pierre-Luc Dubois if he’s available this offseason. [The Hockey Writers]
- After 31 seasons with the bleu-blanc-rouge, head equipment manager Pierre Gervais is retiring by riding off into the sunset in his retirement gift from the team. [Journal de Montreal]
- Looking back at Gervais’ 3000+ games with the Canadiens. [NHL]
- What’s a $1000 bet amongst friends?
Juste un petit pari de 1000$ entre Gally et Romy.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 29, 2022
Small $1,000 bet between Gally and Romy.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UIYmbdcsSk
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn’t be underestimated no matter who they’ll be facing in the first round. [The Hockey News]
- Some pretty top names will be in the NHL’s 2022 UFA class. [Sportsnet]
- One question for every team heading into the playoffs. [NBC Sports]
- Handing out 10 post-season awards that don’t get a trophy, but maybe they should. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Boston Bruins are more of an afterthought heading into the 2022 playoffs, but it would be a mistake for their opponents to let their guard down. [The Hockey News]
