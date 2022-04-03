 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jayden Struble leaning toward returning to Northeastern

In today’s links, Struble not quite ready to turn pro, Jordan Harris definitely is, the NHl’s longest ironman streak is over, and the World Juniors could be headed for the Atlantic time zone.

By Justin Blades
COLLEGE HOCKEY: FEB 03 Beanpot Tournament - Northeastern v Harvard Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St. Louis doesn’t want to take any credit for the way Cole Caufield is playing now, since it’s the way he’d always played before. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Dr. David Mulder expects that Carey Price will be able to play a few more NHL seasons yet. [RDS]
  • Jordan Harris’s solo lap ahead of yesterday’s NHL debut:
  • He finally got to realize his dream of playing at the top level. [La Presse]
  • His former Northeastern teammate, Jayden Struble, is favouring a return to university next season. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadiens celebrated Patrick Langlois’s 2500th pro game last night:

Around the league and elsewhere

