Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St. Louis doesn’t want to take any credit for the way Cole Caufield is playing now, since it’s the way he’d always played before. [Montreal Gazette]
- Dr. David Mulder expects that Carey Price will be able to play a few more NHL seasons yet. [RDS]
- Jordan Harris’s solo lap ahead of yesterday’s NHL debut:
- He finally got to realize his dream of playing at the top level. [La Presse]
- His former Northeastern teammate, Jayden Struble, is favouring a return to university next season. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadiens celebrated Patrick Langlois’s 2500th pro game last night:
Félicitations à Patrick Langlois, adjoint au gérant de l'équipement, qui prend part ce soir à un 2500e match professionnel.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 2, 2022
Congratulations to Patrick Langlois, assistant to the equipment manager, who's working his 2,500th professional game tonight.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ggz57zJikc
Around the league and elsewhere
- Keith Yandle’s historic ironman streak came to an end at 989 games last night. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Should there be any discipline for Jay Beagle after his actions versus Troy Terry? [Sportsnet]
- Checking in on Alexis Lafrenière’s season. [Blueshirt Banter]
- The Detroit Red Wings’ future shouldn’t include head coach Jeff Blashill. [Winging It In Motown]
- Halifax and Moncton are working on a joint bid to bring the 2023 World Juniors to the Maritimes. [CBC Sports]
