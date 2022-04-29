Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Christian Dvorak makes it 8-1 It had been a while since the Habs scored. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Apr 29, 2022, 8:38pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Christian Dvorak makes it 8-1 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Will the Habs hit 10 tonight? Dvo whips it good and it's 8-1 Habs! pic.twitter.com/FwY6ekInc3— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 30, 2022 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 82: Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers TSM: Now that’s how you end a season [Highlight] Christian Dvorak makes it 8-1 [Highlight] Jake Evans nets Montreal’s seventh goal of the game View all 13 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Now that’s how you end a season [Highlight] Tyler Pitlick gets his first goal with the Montreal Canadiens [Highlight] Cole Caufield completes his first NHL hat trick [Highlight] Jake Evans nets Montreal’s seventh goal of the game [Highlight] Mathieu Perreault has his first goal in six months [Highlight] Cole Caufield is the Montreal Canadiens’ leader in goals Loading comments...
Loading comments...