 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[Highlight] Mathieu Perreault has his first goal in six months

Everyone’s invited to the party tonight.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: APR 24 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If it is his last game, Perreault is going out on a high note.

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 82: Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers

View all 13 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...