[Highlight] Mathieu Perreault has his first goal in six months

By Justin Blades Apr 29, 2022, 8:20pm EDT

Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If it is his last game, Perreault is going out on a high note.

Mathieu Perreault gets in on the action now too! pic.twitter.com/4bo3HoZy9P— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 30, 2022
