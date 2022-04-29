 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: Now that’s how you end a season

The Habs took getting a win for Carey very seriously.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • We made it to the end of the season! Congratulations to everyone who hung in with this season during the good-ish, the mainly bad, and the very ugly.
  • The Habs landed the coveted 32nd spot in the standings.
  • Price is suiting up for his 700th start and looking to get a win under his belt (fingers crossed)
  • Let’s have some fun and send this season off with a bang!

First period

  • Harris notches his first NHL goal to open the scoring 1:57 in!
  • This could be a fun season finale after all.
  • Hoffman continues his point streak to make it 2-0!
  • Twelve seconds later we’ve got ourselves a Caufield goal for the 21st time this season!
  • For those trying to keep up, that’s three goals on three shots and we’re four minutes in.
  • Fun is not the word for the start of the period. I’m going to have to bump it up to hella fun.
  • We can’t end the season without a Gally goal!
  • Romanov tries to get in on the fun but the goalpost had different ideas.
  • Will we see Anderson reach the 20-mark goal tonight? That would be lovely.
  • Chiarot how dare you?! A power-play goal? I used to like you.

Second goal

  • Caufield gets fancy with a McDavid-esque goal and we’re off and running!
  • That move even impressed Suzuki so imagine how us mere mortals felt.
  • Perreault gets in on the action to make it 6-1.
  • I’m giddy. I’m actually giddy. Do I care the Panthers' top players are sitting in preparation for the playoff? Not. One. Bit.
  • Where has this been all season? Who cares. Just be sure to bring it back next season.
  • An almost-Caufield hatty.
  • Evans goes on a mini-breakaway but can’t get it five-hole.
  • But seconds later he finds the back of the net!
  • Dvorak tucks home Anderson’s shot and you know what that means... 8-1.
  • If the Habs are doing this so I’ll look forward to next season, it’s working.

Third period

  • Still waiting for that Anderson goal. He already picked up two apples so am I being greedy? Yes. Yes, I am.
  • Price robs Chiarot with a sweet windmill save. It was so sweet that it ended with Price and Chiarot chuckling. This is the best sight ever.
  • What could make this night even better? Caufield picking up his first NHL hatty!!
  • The crowd is cheering Caufield. This night is — to quote the great Tina Turner — Simply the Best.
  • We got 10!! Tyler Pitlick makes it double digits!
  • Anderson so close! Argh!
  • Chiarot shoots, the puck slips behind Price, stays put behind him in front of the goal line before Acciari taps it in.
  • Anderson just missed again. Double argh!
  • Was this game enough to erase the rest of the season from our memories? Sure, why not!
  • That’s all folks! Until next season!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) It’s not personal, Johansson

2) Thank you for sticking around during a difficult season

1) And a well-deserved rest after a great career

