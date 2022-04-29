Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: Now that’s how you end a season

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

We made it to the end of the season! Congratulations to everyone who hung in with this season during the good-ish, the mainly bad, and the very ugly.

The Habs landed the coveted 32nd spot in the standings.

Price is suiting up for his 700th start and looking to get a win under his belt (fingers crossed)

Let’s have some fun and send this season off with a bang!

First period

Harris notches his first NHL goal to open the scoring 1:57 in!

This could be a fun season finale after all.

Hoffman continues his point streak to make it 2-0!

Twelve seconds later we’ve got ourselves a Caufield goal for the 21st time this season!

For those trying to keep up, that’s three goals on three shots and we’re four minutes in.

Fun is not the word for the start of the period. I’m going to have to bump it up to hella fun.

We can’t end the season without a Gally goal!

Romanov tries to get in on the fun but the goalpost had different ideas.

Will we see Anderson reach the 20-mark goal tonight? That would be lovely.

Chiarot how dare you?! A power-play goal? I used to like you.

Second goal

Caufield gets fancy with a McDavid-esque goal and we’re off and running!

That move even impressed Suzuki so imagine how us mere mortals felt.

Perreault gets in on the action to make it 6-1.

I’m giddy. I’m actually giddy. Do I care the Panthers' top players are sitting in preparation for the playoff? Not. One. Bit.

Where has this been all season? Who cares. Just be sure to bring it back next season.

An almost-Caufield hatty.

Evans goes on a mini-breakaway but can’t get it five-hole.

But seconds later he finds the back of the net!

Dvorak tucks home Anderson’s shot and you know what that means... 8-1.

If the Habs are doing this so I’ll look forward to next season, it’s working.

Third period

Still waiting for that Anderson goal. He already picked up two apples so am I being greedy? Yes. Yes, I am.

Price robs Chiarot with a sweet windmill save. It was so sweet that it ended with Price and Chiarot chuckling. This is the best sight ever.

What could make this night even better? Caufield picking up his first NHL hatty!!

The crowd is cheering Caufield. This night is — to quote the great Tina Turner — Simply the Best.

We got 10!! Tyler Pitlick makes it double digits!

Anderson so close! Argh!

Chiarot shoots, the puck slips behind Price, stays put behind him in front of the goal line before Acciari taps it in.

Anderson just missed again. Double argh!

Was this game enough to erase the rest of the season from our memories? Sure, why not!

That’s all folks! Until next season!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) It’s not personal, Johansson

2) Thank you for sticking around during a difficult season

1) And a well-deserved rest after a great career