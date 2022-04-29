Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: Now that’s how you end a season

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- We made it to the end of the season! Congratulations to everyone who hung in with this season during the good-ish, the mainly bad, and the very ugly.
- The Habs landed the coveted 32nd spot in the standings.
- Price is suiting up for his 700th start and looking to get a win under his belt (fingers crossed)
- Let’s have some fun and send this season off with a bang!
First period
- Harris notches his first NHL goal to open the scoring 1:57 in!
- This could be a fun season finale after all.
- Hoffman continues his point streak to make it 2-0!
- Twelve seconds later we’ve got ourselves a Caufield goal for the 21st time this season!
- For those trying to keep up, that’s three goals on three shots and we’re four minutes in.
- Fun is not the word for the start of the period. I’m going to have to bump it up to hella fun.
- We can’t end the season without a Gally goal!
- Romanov tries to get in on the fun but the goalpost had different ideas.
- Will we see Anderson reach the 20-mark goal tonight? That would be lovely.
- Chiarot how dare you?! A power-play goal? I used to like you.
Second goal
- Caufield gets fancy with a McDavid-esque goal and we’re off and running!
- That move even impressed Suzuki so imagine how us mere mortals felt.
- Perreault gets in on the action to make it 6-1.
- I’m giddy. I’m actually giddy. Do I care the Panthers' top players are sitting in preparation for the playoff? Not. One. Bit.
- Where has this been all season? Who cares. Just be sure to bring it back next season.
- An almost-Caufield hatty.
- Evans goes on a mini-breakaway but can’t get it five-hole.
- But seconds later he finds the back of the net!
- Dvorak tucks home Anderson’s shot and you know what that means... 8-1.
- If the Habs are doing this so I’ll look forward to next season, it’s working.
Third period
- Still waiting for that Anderson goal. He already picked up two apples so am I being greedy? Yes. Yes, I am.
- Price robs Chiarot with a sweet windmill save. It was so sweet that it ended with Price and Chiarot chuckling. This is the best sight ever.
- What could make this night even better? Caufield picking up his first NHL hatty!!
- The crowd is cheering Caufield. This night is — to quote the great Tina Turner — Simply the Best.
- We got 10!! Tyler Pitlick makes it double digits!
- Anderson so close! Argh!
- Chiarot shoots, the puck slips behind Price, stays put behind him in front of the goal line before Acciari taps it in.
- Anderson just missed again. Double argh!
- Was this game enough to erase the rest of the season from our memories? Sure, why not!
- That’s all folks! Until next season!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) It’s not personal, Johansson
2) Thank you for sticking around during a difficult season
1) And a well-deserved rest after a great career
