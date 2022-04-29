Canadiens vs. Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English) RDS (French)

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Though he looked uncomfortable in his last start and spent his Wednesday afternoon with a knee specialist in New York, Carey Price is back with the team, and getting the start in tonight’s season finale. Price doesn’t yet have a win to his credit through four starts, and has an .853 save percentage from those games. Now that the Habs are locked into last place, they can throw everything they have remaining toward getting their goaltender a win.

The Florida Panthers have opted to keep the majority of their star players out of the lineup for a second night in a row, so they will be well-rested for the opening game of the post-season.

That decision does make Montreal’s goal of winning the final game of the year more attainable versus a team they haven’t been able to beat all year. There’s no reason for any player not to bring his best game to the ice, so hopefully we’re in for an energetic finish

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Tyler Pitlick Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Laurent Dauphin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov David Savard Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Anthony Duclair Anton Lundell Maxim Mamin Carter Verhaeghe Eetu Luostarinen Aleksi Heponiemi Ryan Lomberg Noel Acciari Cole Schwindt Joe Thornton Patric Hornqvist

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Brandon Montour Gustav Forsling Robert Hagg Lucas Carlsson Petteri Lindbohm Matt Kiersted