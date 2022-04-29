 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Just win, baby.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English) RDS (French)
In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Though he looked uncomfortable in his last start and spent his Wednesday afternoon with a knee specialist in New York, Carey Price is back with the team, and getting the start in tonight’s season finale. Price doesn’t yet have a win to his credit through four starts, and has an .853 save percentage from those games. Now that the Habs are locked into last place, they can throw everything they have remaining toward getting their goaltender a win.

The Florida Panthers have opted to keep the majority of their star players out of the lineup for a second night in a row, so they will be well-rested for the opening game of the post-season.

That decision does make Montreal’s goal of winning the final game of the year more attainable versus a team they haven’t been able to beat all year. There’s no reason for any player not to bring his best game to the ice, so hopefully we’re in for an energetic finish

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Mike Hoffman
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher
Tyler Pitlick Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Laurent Dauphin

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Alexander Romanov David Savard
Joel Edmundson Jeff Petry
Jordan Harris Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carey Price Samuel Montembeault

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Anthony Duclair Anton Lundell Maxim Mamin
Carter Verhaeghe Eetu Luostarinen Aleksi Heponiemi
Ryan Lomberg Noel Acciari Cole Schwindt
Joe Thornton Patric Hornqvist

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Brandon Montour
Gustav Forsling Robert Hagg
Lucas Carlsson Petteri Lindbohm
Matt Kiersted

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jonas Johansson Spencer Knight

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 82: Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers

View all 13 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...