Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens are ready to hit the reset button as the NHL’s worst team. [Montreal Gazette]
- Jeff Petry is reclaiming his confidence as this lost season winds down. [Sportsnet]
- Petry’s resurgence could help his off-season value as well. [The Hockey News]
- The evolution of the Canadiens veterans is almost as important as securing the best odds for the first overall pick. [The Athletic]
- Martin St. Louis weighs in on his plans, his approach ...and his critics. [32 Thoughts]
- Chris Nilan and Rick Green remember Guy Lafleur. [HI/O Show]
- The four worst seasons in Canadiens franchise history. [Journal de Montreal]
- Seven positives to close the Habs season. [La Presse]
- Riley Kidney hits 100 points on the season, the 6th QMJHL player to do so this campaign. [LNH.com]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Saying farewell to Mike Bossy. [La Presse]
- Dustin Brown has announced that he will retire at the end of this year’s playoffs. [NHL.com]
- Power rankings: every team’s season summed up in a sentence. [Sportsnet]
- Sidney Crosby says that this year may be the last chance for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ core. [NHL.com]
- Is it time the NHL looks at eliminating the shootout and extending three-on-three overtime in the regular season instead? [The Athletic]
- Travis Yost says that the vast majority of games would be completed with an extra five minutes of three-on-three. [TSN]
- Should the NHL take a page from MLB and consider having a translator program? [The Athletic]
- The Arizona Coyotes hope to change the narrative surrounding the team with their move to ASU. [ESPN]
- The NHL’s top bounceback players of 2022. [The Hockey News]
Loading comments...