Friday Habs Headlines: The Reset Button

In today’s links, the ramifications of finishing last, Jeff Petry’s second wind, and eliminating the shootout?

By Nathan Ni
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens are ready to hit the reset button as the NHL’s worst team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jeff Petry is reclaiming his confidence as this lost season winds down. [Sportsnet]
  • Petry’s resurgence could help his off-season value as well. [The Hockey News]
  • The evolution of the Canadiens veterans is almost as important as securing the best odds for the first overall pick. [The Athletic]
  • Martin St. Louis weighs in on his plans, his approach ...and his critics. [32 Thoughts]
  • Chris Nilan and Rick Green remember Guy Lafleur. [HI/O Show]
  • The four worst seasons in Canadiens franchise history. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Seven positives to close the Habs season. [La Presse]
  • Riley Kidney hits 100 points on the season, the 6th QMJHL player to do so this campaign. [LNH.com]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Saying farewell to Mike Bossy. [La Presse]
  • Dustin Brown has announced that he will retire at the end of this year’s playoffs. [NHL.com]
  • Power rankings: every team’s season summed up in a sentence. [Sportsnet]
  • Sidney Crosby says that this year may be the last chance for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ core. [NHL.com]
  • Is it time the NHL looks at eliminating the shootout and extending three-on-three overtime in the regular season instead? [The Athletic]
  • Travis Yost says that the vast majority of games would be completed with an extra five minutes of three-on-three. [TSN]
  • Should the NHL take a page from MLB and consider having a translator program? [The Athletic]
  • The Arizona Coyotes hope to change the narrative surrounding the team with their move to ASU. [ESPN]
  • The NHL’s top bounceback players of 2022. [The Hockey News]

