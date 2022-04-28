 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bottom Six Minutes 81: May the odds be ever in their favour

Jeff Petry’s two-goal night and a Habs win still didn’t prevent them from clinching the best odds in the draft lottery.

By Matt Drake
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens defeating the New York Rangers on Wednesday night was probably well needed for the team. Losing as much as they have lately is decidedly not fun, and to break their streak — even over a New York team resting much of their core — must have felt like a weight off their chest. It wasn’t well needed for their draft lottery odds, however, as a regulation loss would have clinched them the best possible chance at the first-overall pick.

That was of course until the Arizona Coyotes capped off a comeback win in Dallas later that night. Now, it is set in stone that the Canadiens will have the best odds when the ping-pong balls do their work in May.

It may be cold comfort to some after one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but the heightened possibility of getting that top pick in a draft they’ll host is a decent consolation to most. The Habs will also hold Calgary’s pick later in that same round, so this draft could end up being a game-changer for the rebuild if the new management group has solid scouting and knows what they want to get.

With the best odds wrapped up, now we can truly enjoy what really matters, which will hopefully be the most fun possible in their season finale.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available on your podcast platform of choice. Next up is also the last up, as the Canadiens will finish their season this Friday night against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.

Disclaimer: The episode was recorded prior to the Coyotes completing their comeback over the Stars

Podcast Highlights

Georgiev thought he was tanking?

Most obvious blown call of the game

Your player of the game

