Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With an overtime win over the Dallas Stars last night, the Arizona Coyotes locked the Habs into 32nd spot in the NHL standings.
- This also means the Canadiens will be making the first selection of rounds 2 to 7 in the NHL Draft. [Organizational Depth Chart]
- There may not be cause for concern that Carey Price saw his knee doctor on Wednesday. But it probably is. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadiens are looking to end their season on a high note, using their final two games as building blocks. [TSN]
- I guess nobody told Corey Schueneman that twenty-six-year-old undrafted free agents aren’t supposed to make it to the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
- Invited to participate in the World Cup, Cole Caufield is hesitant about if he will be attending. [NHL]
- The expected recovery time of Lukas Vejdemo’s hamstring surgery is seven months.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Zach Hyman isn’t your average NHL player. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadian Hockey League has banned Russian and Belarusian players from being eligible for selection at its upcoming import draft. [CBC]
- Currently healthy and hot, can the Minnesota Wild go the distance in the playoffs? [The Hockey News]
- Possibly as early as the playoffs, fans will have access to more puck and player tracking data. [Toronto Star]
- Sidney Crosby has been voted the NHL’s most complete player in NHLPA’s annual poll. [TSN]
