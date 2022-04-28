 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens secure top odds for draft lottery

In today’s links, Arizona helps out the Habs, Price’s visit to the doctor could be cause for concern, Habs look to end the season on a high note, Schueneman heads to Laval for the playoffs, and are the Wild hot enough to go all the way?

By Andrea
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With an overtime win over the Dallas Stars last night, the Arizona Coyotes locked the Habs into 32nd spot in the NHL standings.
* Graphic absolutely not official
  • This also means the Canadiens will be making the first selection of rounds 2 to 7 in the NHL Draft. [Organizational Depth Chart]
  • There may not be cause for concern that Carey Price saw his knee doctor on Wednesday. But it probably is. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadiens are looking to end their season on a high note, using their final two games as building blocks. [TSN]
  • I guess nobody told Corey Schueneman that twenty-six-year-old undrafted free agents aren’t supposed to make it to the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Invited to participate in the World Cup, Cole Caufield is hesitant about if he will be attending. [NHL]
  • The expected recovery time of Lukas Vejdemo’s hamstring surgery is seven months.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Zach Hyman isn’t your average NHL player. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadian Hockey League has banned Russian and Belarusian players from being eligible for selection at its upcoming import draft. [CBC]
  • Currently healthy and hot, can the Minnesota Wild go the distance in the playoffs? [The Hockey News]
  • Possibly as early as the playoffs, fans will have access to more puck and player tracking data. [Toronto Star]
  • Sidney Crosby has been voted the NHL’s most complete player in NHLPA’s annual poll. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...